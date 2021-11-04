Uganda’s She Cranes went into the Pent Series as the second highest-ranked team behind Malawi.

Four games into the tournament being played at Patrick Iyambo Police College, Fred Mugerwa’s charges are playing like the top-ranked team, sweeping aside all opponents.

The side has won four out four including beating Malawi (on Tuesday), a side that was ranked ahead of them going into the five-team tournament that precedes the Africa Netball Championship.

Mugerwa has maintained six of the seven starters throughout the games as he prepares the side for the African championship.

The defensive trio of Shaffie Nalwanja (GK), Joan Nampungu (GD), and Lilian Ajio (WD) has been consistently joined by the humming midcourt pairing of Ruth Meeme (C) and Norah Lunkuse (WA) and captain Stella Oyella who has been tasked with delivering most of the goods in the shooting circle. Irene Eyaru and Shadia Nassanga have shared the starting role at Goal Attack.

The She Cranes who comfortably sit at the top of the standings take on hosts Namibia on Friday afternoon and victory will see them win the series.

All Results

Uganda 77-28 Kenya

Zimbabwe 40-79 Uganda

Malawi 43-59 Uganda

Uganda 76-22 Zambia

Friday Fixture