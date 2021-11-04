The Queen’s Baton relay arrived in Uganda on Thursday, 04 November 2021.

To prepare for that occasion, fourty eight (48) boys and girls from communities in Kampala took part in football activity at the Lugogo Hockey grounds led by female Premier Skills coaches.

Premier Skills is an initiative of the British Council and the Premier League.

Young Boys playing football during the event at the Lugogo Hockey Grounds, Kampala

Officials during the event at Lugogo

The event included stakeholders from the sports sector in Uganda such as the Commonwealth Games Association of Uganda, Uganda Olympics Committee (UOC) and National Council of Sports (NCS).

The Queen’s Baton Relay for the 2022 Birmingham Games began in October 2021 and lasts for 294 days.

During this time, the Baton will visit all 72 nations and territories taking part in the Games, travelling across Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean and the Americas.

It will return to Birmingham, the host city for the Games, on 3 July 2022.

Louise Ellis, Deputy British High Commissioner (middle) flanked by the UOC and NCS chairman Dr. Donald Rukare

Premier Skills uses football to develop a brighter future for young people around the world.

The programme takes the best of UK expertise in using football as a force for good and uses it to create opportunities for young people all over the world.

Through Premier Skills, young people, often including the most vulnerable in society, are given opportunities to become better integrated into their local communities, to develop skills for employability and to raise their self-esteem.

The Queens Baton Relay will travel across 72 Commonwealth countries and territories, covering thousands of miles, bringing together people from all over the world and I am delighted to be a part of the celebrations and activities during it’s time in Uganda. Just like the baton sport can help unite us and the British Council’s Premier Skills programme has helped young people from across the world to develop a brighter future. It is therefore fitting that we start our QBR celebrations in Uganda with today’s event. Louise Ellis, Deputy British High Commissioner

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a Commonwealth Games tradition that uses sport to embrace, celebrate and connect communities in every corner of the Commonwealth, providing a unique cultural relations opportunity. Chilufa Besa, British Council Country Director