Tanzania Premier League giants Simba SC have appointed former Getafe coach Pablo Franco as their new head coach replacing Didier Gomes who left the club a couple of weeks ago.

Pablo who has also previously worked as assistant coach at Real Madrid has signed a two year contract with the Msimbazi.

Gomes left the club after failing to guide them to the group stages of the Caf Champions League.

“Our club has entered into a two-year contract with Coach Pablo Franco (41) a Spanish national to sharpen our squad from now on,” confirmed Simba in a statement.

Tunafurahi kumtangaza Pablo Franco Martín kuwa Kocha Mkuu wa timu yetu.



Taarifa zaidi kuhusu Kocha Pablo inapatikana kwenye Simba App. #NguvuMoja — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) November 6, 2021

He joins the club from Kuwait’s Al Qadsia SC of Kuwait where he has been since 2019.

Pablo worked as Getafe head coach in 2015 and was assistant Coach at Real Madrid in 2018 under Coach Julen Lopetegui and later Santiago Solari.

“The coach with UEFA Pro Education and Higher Education and Sports Reading, Simba believes his arrival will increase efficiency in his technical area.”

Simba is home to Ugandan midfielder Taddeo Lwanga and have won 22 league titles in Tanzania including four in a row since 2018.