Fast rising Uganda golf entity, AFRIYEA Golf Academy continues with the strategy to build and extend its network across the board and divide.

AFRIYEA Golf Academy has joined alliance with Canada based company, Center of Gravity Golf Incorporation.

The partnership is to help train the coaches with additional quality skills of training the young people to become better professional players.

“This is a big opportunity for us as an Academy that we believe shall accelerate our work towards getting at least of our kids to play at PGA in ten (10) years” George Kituku, staff at AFRIYEA Golf Academy.

Rob Bernard, the President and founder of Center of Gravity Golf Inc commended the AFRIYEA Golf academy of their good work that has witnessed them bring kids from all walks of life into golf.

Rob is a 22+ year Professional Golf instructor who has impacted thousands of hundreds of golfers across the world to polish their golfing skills in the swing, drive, approach and putt parameters.

Rob is the creator and author of the Center of Gravity Golf series of instructional DVD’s and the new book “Get Your Swing in Gear”.

Rob Bernard President – Center of Gravity Golf Inc, Canada

A veteran of the PGA of Canada since 1996, Rob has served as a Facilitator for the Canadian PGA Education series, was a member of the Canadian National Coaching Staff, Guest speaker at many Golf Industry seminars and shows, and has delivered over 500 Golf seminars to over 100,000 golfers in more than 38 Countries around the world.

Known as “The Peoples Pro” Rob has an uncanny ability to get to the truth about the golf swing and bring the game into perspective so improvement comes fast and stays with you.

He openly expressed his excitement about extending support to the African based academy.

“It takes only one special person or individual to take the initiative to build a better community for the youth through offering an opportunity to learn, and grow personally through a sport.

Golf is universal, and can open doors for young people from education, to social interaction, to a profession of the highest level.” Rob remarked.

This development arrives after AFRIYEA Golf Academy had also tied knot with a Japanese sports equipment and sportswear company, Mizuno Corporation.

For starters, AFRIYEA Golf Academy has now got over 100 junior golfers (both girls and boys), many of whom from impoverished backgrounds but with overwhelming passion to take on the game of golf.