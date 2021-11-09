2021 Charity Boxing Event:

Sunday, 28 th November 2021

November 2021 At Old Kampala Sports Arena (Mengo, Kampala city)

A special cause to support the Girl Child through Charity Boxing has been organized on the 28th November 2021 at the Old Kampala Sports Arena in Mengo, Kampala city.

Several fights for professional and amateur fighters will light up the night during an event organized by Nara Promotionz.

Charity Boxing event launch at Paragon Bet offices in Kabalagala, Kampala

Nara Promotionz will be hosting the first ever charity boxing event in Uganda to support the girl child talent in boxing. The event is to take place at Old Kampala Sports Arena on 28th November 2021. We therefore call upon each and every individual or company to come up and support this cause. Hussein Babu Lubowa, CEO Nara Promotionz

Doreen Nassali

This event was officially launched on Monday, 8th November 2021 at the headquarters of Paragon Bet in Kabalagala, Kampala.

Fighters of either gender will be featured with a cause to support and develop female talent in Uganda as all proceeds from this event are to support the girl child to develop their talent and give a hand to the gyms where they train from.

Ignatius Onyango (left) and Musa Ntege will face off in the men’s main fight

Therefore, the training kits and other necessities as sanitary pads will be procured with the aim of keeping the female boxers in active training without fear.

There will be a total of eight fights with four amateurs and professional apiece.

The main fight will be for ladies when Dorren Nassali shall battle Dianah Atwine in the middle weight category (75 KG’s).

Vivian Apio will take on Shanitah Zawedde in one of the female bouts undercards

Vivian Apio against Shanitah Zawedde is one of the eagerly awaited undercard fights for the females.

The main for the men shall witness Ignatius Onyango take on Musa Ntege in the cruiser weight catergory (83 KG).

Abdul Sebute takes on Remmy Iga in the other undercard fight for the men under the Bantam weight catergory (50 KG).

Entry Costs:

The cheapest ticket for the ordinary fans will cost Shs 20,000. There are also open tickets at 50,000 and Shs. 100,000 (VIP).

The VIP tables cost Shs. 1,000,000 (Silver), 1,500,000 (Gold) and 2,000,000 (Platinum).

Ignatius Onyango and Musa Ntege nearly fought at the press conference launch

Sponsors and partners:

Paragon Bet, UPDF, Old Kampala Sports Arena, Metro FM 90.8, Wardz modeling Agency, Pink foods and Good luck promotions are some of the proud sponsors and partners for this championship under the organization of Nara Promotionz.

This event will be broad cast live via the Nara Television App.

Doreen Nassali with a speech at the launch. She vowed to win her contest against Diana Atwiine

Musa Ntege poses at the launch of the Boxing Charity Event

Originally, this charity boxing event was earlier planned for 25th June 2021 at Fast Fusion Sports Arena in Bugolobi – Kampala; but it was disrupted by the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.