Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open 2021 Series:

18 th November – 4 th December: Entebbe Golf Club, Entebbe

Ladies Open: 18 th – 20 th November

18 – 20 November Senior Open : 19 th – 20 th November

: 19 – 20 November Amateur Open : 24 th – 27 th November

: 24 – 27 November Pro Am: 30 th November

30 November Professional Open: 1st – 4th December

Theme: Swing for the Finest

East and Central Africa’s oldest golfing facility Entebbe Golf Club will once again play host to the prestigious Uganda Golf Open series for the year 2021.

The par 71 lake side golf amenity that is decimated by numerous tree species with dog-legged fairways will host over 200 golfers between 18th November to 4th December.

The series will be held under the theme; “Swing for the finest” emanating from the premium sponsors – Tusker Malt Lager.

Anthony Agaba, the tournament director (Credit: David Isabirye)

Series Programme:

According to the tournament director Anthony Agaba, the series tee off with the ladies open on 18th to 20th November.

Agaba disclosed that the preparations to have a smoothly run tournament have been done and he anticipates a great event.

We expect a great tournament after all the preparations have been accomplished. We thank all the sponsors, the management of Uganda Golf Union and Entebbe Golf Club who are our hosts. The course is in the best shape ever and ready to host the golfers in all divisions. We give thanks to the media for the publicity. Anthony Agaba, Tournament Director

The seniors will swing off on 19th November and wind up on the subsequent day.

The amateurs’ open will be played between 24th to 27th November and the Pro Am on 30th November whilst the professionals’ open will close the business between 1st to 4th December 2021.

Moses Matisko, president of the Uganda Golf Union (UGU) expressed delight upon the return of the biggest Union event on the Uganda’s golfing scene in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moses Matisko, President of Uganda Golf Union (Credit: David Isabirye)

Matisko noted that all gofers will present vaccination certificates and get tested as well as one of the conditions for the conditions to participate alongside the observance of all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) as social distancing, wearing face masks, regular hand-washing and sanitizing.

As a pre-entry condition to anyone intending to compete in the Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open event, they must be immunized and we have ensured before that all the handlers and caddies are immunized before and those that have not will not be allowed to participate in the tournament. Moses Matisko, President Uganda Golf Union

L-R: Elizabeth Mutamuliza Nsubuga, Deo Akope (center) and Moses Matisko with the dummy cheque of Shs 300,000,000 in Entebbe (Credit: David Isabirye)

Tusker Malt has parted with Shs. 300,000,000 as officially announced by the brand manager Elizabeth Mutamuliza Nsubuga.

It is a very exciting and fruitful partnership for us as a brand and as a business so we are always proud of partnering with the UGU. Tusker is brewed for the finest and the finest being the game of golf and the golfers as well; so our commitment is always to support the game. What you can expect from us for the next three weeks is a fantastic premium experience from Tusker. Elizabeth Mutamuliza Nsubuga, brand manager Premium beers – UBL

Shs. 100,000,000 will be competed among the paid ranked catergory of golfers (professionals).

Mumba Kalifungwa, the MD absa Bank Uganda (Credit: David Isabirye)

absa bank has funded the event with Shs. 96,000,000 with 46,000,000 going specifically for the Pro-Am on 30th November 2021.

Mumba Kalifungwa, the absa bank managing director confirmed that top ten amateur golfers will be sponsored for the Magical Kenya Open in March, 2022.

This offer follows our rich history of supporting golf and we shall award the best ten amateur players from this tournament with an all-expense-paid trip to compete in the prestigious Magical Kenya Open at Karen Golf Club in March next year. This open therefore holds special significance because it does not only offer us an opportunity to develop golf talent by providing a platform through which players showcase their talents but it also offers amateur golfers an opportunity to play with the professionals in the biggest pros tournament. We are proud to see our brand becoming synonymous with sports in Uganda and on the African continent. We will continue to be strong and proud proponents of sport in Uganda, Africa and on the world stage. Mumba Kalifungwa, the absa bank managing director

Denis Kahindi (from Liquid Intelligent Technologies) follows the flight of his ball

Sponsors & Partners:

To make this championship a complete success, the Uganda Golf Union has partnered with a number of corporate institutions as Uganda Breweries Limited under the Tusker Malt Lager as the main sponsors.

Laurent Charles Nicolas_General Manager Egis Road Operation Uganda (Credit: David Isabirye)

Others are; Absa Bank Uganda, Abubaker Technical Services & General Supplies, Britam Uganda, Case Medical Services, Egis Road Operation Uganda, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, National Council of Sports (NCS), NTV Uganda, Pepsi, Pinnacle Security Limited and the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB).

John Lejirma shows off his plaque after winning the 2020 Uganda Amateurs Golf Open in Kampala

Martha Babirye smiles with her trophy at the 18th green

Last year, Kenyan scratch golfer John Lejirma won the amateurs event.

In the ladies’ open, Martha Babirye defended her won whilst the professional catergory was won by Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi.

Robson Chinhoi with the trophy won last year (Credit: David Isabirye)

Golfers from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, South Africa, United States of America (USA), India, Sweden and elsewhere are expected to take part.

As professionals, we are excited that the Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open is back. We have of late been engaged in several tournaments which have helped us prepare well. We shall be set to compete and defend the flag. We are humbled for the sponsors and partners. Deo Akope, Uganda Golf Professional

Deo Akope, Golf professional (Credit: David Isabirye)