Brian Masaba has made a recovery from a hamstring injury that has been bothering him to be able to lead the Cricket Cranes at the Africa T20 World Cup finals in Kigali from November 15 – 21.

Masaba missed the Pearl of Africa T20 series in Kampala and the regional qualifiers but the time out has enabled him to recover fully.

The skipper’s last ICC event as leader was the 1st round of the Challenge League in Oman but he will now take charge of the team as the Cricket Cranes battle for the one slot to the global qualifiers.

Masaba takes over from Deus Muhumuza who was in charge of the regional qualifiers and Gerald Mubiru had to miss out from the qualifiers team to accommodate the captain.

The rest of the side remains unchanged with Richard Agamire and Kenneth Waiswa who didn’t get a lot of playing time during the qualifiers given an extended run in the side.

41-year-old Frank Nsubuga who was the most economical bowler of the cricket cranes last time in Rwanda will be tasked with drying up the runs upfront as his partners Dinesh Nakrani, Riazat Shah, Bilal Haussun and Henry Ssenyondo pick up the wickets.

Simon Ssesazi, Saud Islam, and Ronak Patel did the bulk of the run-scoring during the qualifiers and they will need to be at their best against much better opponents.

The middle order of Deus Muhumuza, Frank Akankwasa, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, and Riazat Ali Shah will have to be ready to dig deep especially when the top order is challenged.

Uganda will face off with old enemy Kenya, Nigeria, and the other regional winner Tanzania for a single slot to the global qualifiers.

The teams will play each other twice on a round-robin basis with the top side at the end of the qualifiers moving on to the global qualifiers as winners from Africa.

CRICKET CRANES CONTINGENT TO RWANDA –

The Players:

Brian Masaba (Captain), 2. Deus Muhumuza (Vice Captain), 3. Ronak Patel, 4. Simon Ssesazi, 5. Dinesh Nakrani, 6. Frank Akankwasa, 7. Riazat Ali Shah, 8. Kenneth Waiswa, 9. Bilal Hassun, 10. Frank Nsubuga, 11. Saud Islam, 12. Richard Agamire, 13. Henry Ssenyondo, 14. Fred Achelam (wicket-keeper)

The Officials:

Laurence Mahatlane (Coach), Jackson Ogwang (Assistant Coach), Shamim Nassali (Physiotherapist), Alvin Bagaya (Analyst), Innocent Ndawula (Media Manager) Jackson Kavuma (Team Manager).

AFRICA T20 FINALS – One Spot To The Global Qualifiers in 2022

Kenya, Nigeria., Tanzania, Uganda

UGANDA’S ITINERARY

15 November 2021:

Uganda arrives in Rwanda & Check-in at La Palisse Hotel, Nyamata

16 November 2021:

Teams Practice, Captains Shoot and Pre-tournament Briefing

17 November 2021:

10:15am: Kenya vs. Uganda, IPRC Cricket Ground, Kicukiro-Kigali

2:45pm: Uganda vs. Nigeria, Gahanga International Stadium

18 November 2021:

10:15am: Tanzania vs. Uganda, Gahanga International Stadium

2:45pm: Nigeria vs. Uganda, IPRC Cricket Ground, Kicukiro-Kigali

19 November 2021:

Rest/Reserve Day

20 November 2021:

10:15am: Uganda vs. Tanzania, Gahanga International Stadium

2:45pm: Uganda vs. Kenya, Gahanga International Stadium