Management of Buwekula Ssaza has named the coaching duo of Frank Mulindwa and Prince Geofrey Jjuuko as head coach and assistant respectively.

The duo was officially unveiled at SS Hotel, Makerere in Kampala on Friday, November 12, 2021.

L-R: Joseph Kyambadde (Technical Director), Frank Mulindwa (head coach, Buwekula), Kisitu Gaddafi Minyaalo (Executive Director), Prince Geofrey Jjuuko and Edward Kigonya (Team Manager)

The development comes after the two parties agreed to work together in preparation for the 2021 Masaza Cup football tournament.

Buwekula technical director Joseph Kyambadde who was flanked by the team manager Edward Kigonya officially gave Mulindwa and Jjuuko the instruments of power.

“Buwekula Ssaza team officially welcomes you. We are assembling a good team that will compete favorably for the trophy.” Kyambadde revealed.

Mulindwa and Jjuuko will work with Abdul Ssenyonga as goalkeeping coach.

Frank Mulindwa smiles as he shows off the Buwekula Ssaza jersey (Credit: David Isabirye)

Last season, Mulindwa and Jjuuko worked at Busujju Ssaza in the same portfolios, alongside Adam Masembe as Technical director, guiding the team to the quarter final place.

Masembe decided to stay at Busujju in his same role (technical director) with a new set of coaches; Timothy Onyango (head coach), Gerald Mwanje (assistant coach) and Joseph Musisi (goalkeeping coach).

Mulindwa has vowed to inspire Buwekula to the heights desired, using a set of talented players to play the best attractive football.

“I thank the management of Buwekula Ssaza for the responsibility handled to us. We are assembling a good team with great young talented players ready to compete and deliver the results. We shall approach game by game for the best results” Mulindwa who is also part of Soltilo Bright Stars technical team disclosed.

Joseph Kyambadde_Technical Buwekula addresses the media at SS Hotel, Makerere in Kampala on Friday, 12th November 2021 (Credit: David Isabirye)

His assistant Jjuuko promised the people of Buwekula the best brand of football with a target of winning.

“We promised the best football brand that will not only be attractive to the eyes of many, but also purposeful” Juuko noted.

Prince Geofrey Jjuuko, the assistant coach at Buwekula Ssaza shows his jersey (Credit: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, Buwekula also revealed two of the Executive Directors for the team; Hajji Siraji Swaibu Ssebagala, the proprietor of SS Hotel – Makerere as well as Kisitu Gaddafi, the general manager of Minyaalo Tyres (Rubaga Road).

Hajji Ssebagala and Kisitu will laise with the three patrons of the team; legislatorsl Hon. David Kabanda, Hon. Pascal Mbabazi (Buwekula County) and Hon. Hope Nakazibwe (Women MP Buwekula).

“This year round, we have come to create a difference from the previous editions. We are dedicated to make ends meet. We also urge the people of Buwekula, friends and supporters to come and join hands” Hajji Ssebagala remarked.

Hajji Swaibu Ssebagala

Buwekula has never won the championship but the closest they reached was falling 1-0 in the 2012 final to Bulemeezi at Nakivubo War Memorial Stadium.

This season, they are pooled in in Muganzirwaza group alongside Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola and Butambala.

The championship this year, like last season will have all matches played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Gaddafi Kisitu, a.k.a Minyaalo is one of the Executive Directors at Buwekula Ssaza (Credit: David Isabirye)

Masaza Cup 2021 Groups:

Masengere: Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula

Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula Muganzirwaza: Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala

Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala Bulange: Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma

Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma Butikiro: Bulemeezi, Kooki, Mawokota, Ssese

Past Winners: