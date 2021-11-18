Tusker Malt Uganda Ladies Golf Open 2021:

Opening Round: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Thursday, November 18, 2021 Mode of play: Stroke

Stroke At Entebbe Club

The Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open series 2021 officially tee off at the par 71 Lake side Entebbe Club with the 70th ladies open on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Following the earlier rains in Entebbe and the surrounding areas on the eve of the annual championship, the golfers are most likely to approach a wet dog-legged course during the opening round.

A small field of only 32 golfers in the gross catergory will vie for the main honours in the 54 holes’ action that will last for three days.

Ironically, it was all sunny during the official practice round on Wednesday as golfers perfected their swing, driving off, approach and putting skills.

L-R: Anne Abeja (third from left) with the other officials during the official practice round at Entebbe Club on Wednesday, 17th November 2021 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Anne Abeja, president of the Uganda Ladies Golf Union predicts a great championship that will be held in full observance of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) against COVID-19.

“We anticipate a great championship and event all through. The ladies are good to go and we thank in a special way the Uganda Golf Union, Entebbe Club, Tusker Malt and all the sponsors as well as the golfers partners on board. These are unprecedented times of the COVID-19 but we remain optimistic that the SOP’s will be followed to the dot” Abeja who swings off at 10:00 AM alongside Tanzanian golfer Vicky Elias and Josephine Nayiga revealed.

Defending champion Martha Babirye swings off at 9:30 AM alongside Bridget Basiima and R. Nabalama.

Martha Babirye

Babirye is hopeful of a hat-trick of titles following earlier victories in 2019 and 2020.

“I am going for the third. I will approach hole by hole and play with caution first. I expect stiff challenge but I will do well to win again” Babirye, fresh from victory at the 2021 Uganda Golf Club Ladies open stated.

Last year’s first runner up Peace Kabasweka will swing into action at 9:40 AM in the company of Assa Nambogwe and Entebbe club artisan golfer Resty Nalutaaya.

Peace Kabasweka was last year’s runners up

Irene Nakalembe swings off

Close challenger Irene Nakalembe will tee off at 10:20 AM in the same group as Lillian Koowe and Joan Juliya Nampewo.

Nakalembe will be going for her first ever Uganda Ladies Open win coming to this event on tip-top form after victories in Tanzania and Nigeria earlier in the month.

“I am optimistic that I will do the swing and putting well on the home course. This is yet another opportunity before my own fans to make it. I will fight aggressively” Nakalembe disclosed.

Irene Nakalembe swings off during the official practice round on the eve of the 2021 Uganda Ladies Open championship (Credit: David Isabirye)

Left hander Gloria Mbaguta, Robina Angom and Wendy Angudeyo tee off at 10:30 AM.

Long hitting Meron Kyomugisha, Victoria Bagaaya and Catherine Kwagala are in a threesome that tee off at 9:20 AM.

Anthony Agaba, the tournament director of the 2021 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open series. He is also the secretary of the Uganda Golf Union (Credit: David Isabirye)

Tournament director Anthony Agaba assured the golfers of a great course and affluent organization throughout the series.

“We tee off the 2021 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open series with the ladies open on Thursday. All preparations moved on smoothly and everything is well in place. The course is in the best shape ever and we expect a good championship” Agaba revealed.

Elizabeth Mutamuliza Nsubuga, the head of premium beers at Uganda Breweries Limited, the main sponsors ceremoniously teed off the championship during the official practice round on Wednesday.

Elizabeth Mutamuliza sanitizes on the first tee-box before the practice round on Wednesday (Credit: David Isabirye)

Mutamuliza emphasized UBL’s commitment to the growth and support of sports in Uganda particularly golf and reaffirmed their pledge to fuel the championship.

UBL for starters through the Tusker Malt brand offered Shs. 300,000,000 in sponsorship for the championship, of which Shs. 100,000,000 is specifically for the professionals.

Uganda Golf Union President Moses Matisko lauds all the sponsors and partners that have joined hands together to make this open happen.

“I want in a special way to thank the main sponsors Tusker Malt, absa Bank, Pepsi, Pinnacle Security and all the other partners that have come together to make this event a success. We are more than ready to host the golfers in the different categories from the Ladies,Seniors, Amateurs and professionals” Matisko noted.

The subsidiary category will swing into action on Friday and the subsequent day (Saturday, 20th November 2021) which is also the official prize awarding ceremony.

The main open (Amateurs) and professionals will follow closely in the coming weeks.

Ladies Open 2021 (Groups and Tee off times):

9:00 AM: Rebecca Muwanguzi (Uganda) and Tiko Lukia (Uganda)

Rebecca Muwanguzi (Uganda) and Tiko Lukia (Uganda) 9:10 AM: Prudence Nimukama (Uganda), Phoebe Chandiru (Uganda) and Sheila Kesiime (Uganda)

Prudence Nimukama (Uganda), Phoebe Chandiru (Uganda) and Sheila Kesiime (Uganda) 9:20 AM: Catherine Kwagala (Uganda), Meron Kyomugisha (Uganda), Victoria Bagaaya (Uganda)

Catherine Kwagala (Uganda), Meron Kyomugisha (Uganda), Victoria Bagaaya (Uganda) 9:30 AM : Martha Babirye (Uganda), Bridget Basiima (Uganda), R. Nabalamba (Uganda)

: Martha Babirye (Uganda), Bridget Basiima (Uganda), R. Nabalamba (Uganda) 9:40 AM : Peace Kabasweka (Uganda), Assa Nambogwe (Uganda), Resty Nalutaaya (Uganda)

: Peace Kabasweka (Uganda), Assa Nambogwe (Uganda), Resty Nalutaaya (Uganda) 9:50 AM: Rita Akot Apell (Uganda), Regina Namata (Uganda), Catherine Pavie (Uganda)

Rita Akot Apell (Uganda), Regina Namata (Uganda), Catherine Pavie (Uganda) 10:00 AM: Anne Abega (Uganda), Vicky Elias (Tanzania), Josephine Nayiga (Uganda)

Anne Abega (Uganda), Vicky Elias (Tanzania), Josephine Nayiga (Uganda) 10:10 AM : Elias Chiku (Tanzania), Madina Lekuru (Uganda), Dianah Nambalirwa (Uganda)

: Elias Chiku (Tanzania), Madina Lekuru (Uganda), Dianah Nambalirwa (Uganda) 10:20 AM : Lillian Koowe (Uganda), Juliya Joan Nampewo (Uganda), Irene Nakalembe (Uganda)

: Lillian Koowe (Uganda), Juliya Joan Nampewo (Uganda), Irene Nakalembe (Uganda) 10:30 AM: Gloria Mbaguta (Uganda), Robina Angom (Uganda), Wendy Angu’deyo (Uganda)

Gloria Mbaguta (Uganda), Robina Angom (Uganda), Wendy Angu’deyo (Uganda) 10:40 AM: Joyce Kisembo (Uganda), Mercy Nyanchama (Kenya), Frista Birabwa (Uganda)

The men fine tuning the Entebbe course ahead of the 2021 Uganda Golf Open series (Credit: David Isabirye)