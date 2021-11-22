American polymath Benjamin Franklin is remarkably quoted; “An investment in knowledge pays the best interest”.

The famous writer, scientist, inventor, statesman, diplomat, printer, publisher and political philosopher was relating to the enormous value of education.

To rhyme with Benjamin Franklin, the Uganda Youth Football Association (UYFA) has further stressed the emphasis of education for coaches and other administrators with a CAF “D” Coaching Diploma.

The week-long class of at least thirty students was held at St. Padre Pio Primary School Bwebajja, along the Kampala – Entebbe Highway.

This course constituted of both theory and practical sessions and climaxed on Sunday 21st November 2021.

The coaches during the theory session at St. Padre Pio Primary School Bwebajja, along the Kampala – Entebbe Highway.

Some of the personalities who attended the course included former Entebbe Young and Proline defender Denis Makoba Bigala, now a coach at Azira Michael Youth Foundation.

Others were; James Kaweesi (Aidenal – SOSA), Duncan Fimbo Bogere (Wagagai Warriors), Ramadhan Kayongo (SC Villa Junior Team), Frank Zaga Tumusiime (KCCA U-17), Hussein Mulawa (Five Stars Entebbe), Ivan Ganantaawa (Calvary FC, Entebbe), Peter Tumusiime (Ibanda Municipal), Sarah Birungi (Kikajjo Stars Sports Academy), Paul Ocen Maldini (Rwot Ker Sports Academy), Patrick Agaba Agapiso (Ubuntu Soccer Foundation), Joshua Adea (Ascent Soccer Academy), Shafik Kakooza (Five Stars Entebbe), Gerald Efiti (Lugazi Municipal/Lugazi Soccer Academy) among others.

“I am excited that I have completed the CAF “D” coaching Diploma. I thank the instructors and organizers. My target as a person is to graduate further to CAF “C” next year, CAF B, A and CAF pro in the future” James Kaweesi of Kisubi based Aidenal School of Soccer Art stated.

Rev. Father Francis Sseguya hands a certificate of attendence to a female participant

UYFA Ethics Committee and host of the course, Father Francis Sseguya flanked by executive committee member Abbey Ssentongo graced the course whose main facilitator was CAF and FUFA coaching instructor Stone Kyambadde.

“We commend Stone Kyambadde for the 7 days spent in Entebbe. Thank you UYFA Chairman and your executive, FUFA Football Development Directorate for giving our coaches such opportunities. Aluta continua…” read a member of appreciation.

Participants came from Entebbe, Katabi Town Council (Wakiso District), Kampala, Kapchwora, Iganga, Lugazi, Masuliita, Kitgum, Bukomansibi and Ibanda.

Like African-American Muslim minister and human rights activist Malcolm X stated; “Education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today”, UYFA and the willing participants are on the right desired path to success.

The coaches cut a cake after the CAF “D” coaching Diploma

Coaches who completed the CAF “D” Coaching Course

Coaches who completed the course:

James Kaweesi (Aidenal – SOSA), Duncan Fimbo Bogere (Wagagai Warriors), Ramadhan Kayongo (SC Villa Junior Team), Frank Zaga Tumusiime (KCCA U-17), Hussein Mulawa (Five Stars Entebbe), Ivan Ganantaawa (Calvary FC, Entebbe), Peter Tumusiime (Ibanda Municipal), Sarah Birungi (Kikajjo Stars Sports Academy), Shamim Nampeewo (Jean Sseninde United), Derrick Kabega (Excel Hotspurs Academy), Richard Onekalit (Riwot Ker Sports Academy), Paul Ocen Maldini (Rwot Ker Sports Academy), Morris Tebusweke, Umar Kigozi Walusimbi, Denis Makoba Bigala (Azira Michael Youth Foundation), Sulaiman Juuko (BESA), Herman J.B Sserugga (Five Stars Entebbe), Noah Ssebitosi (Kick It Soccer Academy), Patrick Agaba Agapiso (Ubuntu Soccer Foundation), Ephraim Mukiibi Kijjenga (Five Stars Entebbe), Daniel Osere (Kick It Soccer Academy), Joshua Adea (Ascent Soccer Academy), Basil Chebet (Kapteret Young Stars), Gerald Stuart Kayondo (Bukomansimbi Eagle Soccer Academy), Laurence Golden Auembe (Rapha Sports Academy), Solomon Lukyamuzi (BESA), Shafik Kakooza (Five Stars Entebbe), Steven Kabanda (Azira Youth Foundation), Gerald Efiti (Lugazi Municipal/Lugazi Soccer Academy), Jackson Vasi Taban (Vitalo FC)