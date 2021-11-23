Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateur Open 2021:

Opening Round (Day 1): Wednesday, 24 th November

Wednesday, 24 November At Entebbe Club

The 2021 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateur Open officially swings off on Wednesday, 24th November at the par 71 lake side Entebbe club.

Among the 102 golfers to compete for the coveted prize will be former president of the Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) Mark Namanya.

Mark Namanya follows the flight of his ball

Namanya makes the long anticipated debut having also played in the subsidiary category of the ladies open this year.

Since joining the game in 2019, Namanya has worked tooth and nail to lower his handicap to a single one (9.3 on the world handicap systeme) as he takes on the big names in the sport.

My target was to play the Uganda Open this year (2021) and I do feel like I have been rewarded for the time and effort I have put in to improve my game. It will not be easy because the pin placements are a nightmare but if I can improve my putting, I will do well. I played the Uganda Ladies Open subsidiary and struggled on the greens. It is one area I have tried to adjust lately. Mark Namanya, Handicap 9.3 golfer

Mark Namanya with a close colleague, Milton Edimu (left)

Namanya will tee off in the final group at 1:00 PM alongside Moses Muhwezi and Zimbabwean golfer Musamba Kapomya.

Meanwhile, pre-tournament favorite Joseph Cwinyaai tees off at 9:30 PM alongside Samuel Kato and Elton Thembo.

Cwinyaai dusters his club

Home based Emmanuel Moko swings off at 8:40 AM with Joseph W. Kanolera and Victor Kalenzi.

The trio will be closely followed by Hassan Kiyemba, Mehta club’s Godfrey Nsubuga and Bruce Aijuka.

Peter Apell faces the pair of Ebill Otieno (Kenya) and John Paul Basabose at 9:00 AM.

Erasmus E. Katwebaze, Adelbert Omooria (Kenya) and Edgar Muzahura are grouped at 9:10 AM and will be followed by Peter Kisembo, Francis Kyegarikye and Michael Muhangi at 9:20 AM.

Foreign legion:

There are eleven foreign based golfers who will take part in this year’s open.

Defending champion John Lejirma leads the cast of Kenyans on the strong field.

Lejirma will play in the same group as the Uganda Golf Union president Moses Baryamujura and Michael Tumusiime, teeing off at 11:00 AM.

John Lejirma with plaque after winning the Uganda Open last year at Kitante in Kampala

Other Kenyans include Paul Orawo, Adelbert Omooria, Ebill Otieno and Victor Onyango.

Don Gorman (US), Sean Kinsella (England), KJ Lee (Korea) and Burundi’s Abdoul Bizimana.

The field also has two Zimbabwe golfers; Chanda Bwembya and Musamba Kampomya.

UBL for starters through the Tusker Malt brand offered Shs. 300,000,000 in sponsorship for the championship, of which Shs. 100,000,000 is specifically for the professionals.

The ladies open was won by Irene Nakalembe whilst John Muchiri took the seniors’ gong.

Uganda Ladies Union Anne Abeja with the 2021 Uganda Ladies Golf Open winner Irene Nakalembe

Main Draw (Day One):