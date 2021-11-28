Uganda’s Silverbacks picked a vital win in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Qualifiers on Saturday night, beating Cape Verde 77-74.

After falling to Mali on an opening day, Silverbacks made amends almost in all aspects of the game and went pound for pound with the Islanders before edging them in the nailbiter.

The Silverbacks shot better (from the field), defended better (running Cape Verde away from the 3-point line), and played with more cohesion than they did against Mali. The availability of Robinson Opong to play improved the team offensively while James Okello stepped up on both ends of the floor.

Robinson Opong squeezes his way past Luis Texeira to the basket. His availability for the game was a welcome relief for Silverbacks | Credit: FIBA

Offense was at premium early in the opening quarter but as the period waned, the game started to open up with Cape Verde edging it 14-12.

Cape Verde pulled away early in the third quarter stretching the lead to double digits (28-18), but Silverbacks wiped out the deficit through a team and trailed by just a point (32-31) with Robinson Opong beating the buzzer from 3-point range to close the half.

The all-square third quarter was an offensive exhibition and a seesaw as little separated the sides. Brandon Davies and Okello bounced off each other well in the frontcourt while Opong gave Silverbacks real presence on the wing.

Brandon Davies reacts to a call that never went his way | Credit: FIBA

Kenneti Mendes opened the fourth quarter with a pair of free throws for Cape Verde but James Okello who played one of his best games in national colours has the answer at the other end.

Brandon Davies poured in game-high 27 points and picked 10 rebounds to pace the Silverbacks, Opong contributed 17 points and Okello chipped in with 13 points and 8 rebounds before fouling out with over 3 minutes to play.

James Okello forces his way past Keven Gomes. The power forward played one of his best games in national team clours | Credit: FIBA

Jeffrey Nunes Xavier scored team-high 15 points for Cape Verde, Joel Almeida and Kenneti Mendes contributed 13 points apiece, Fidel Mendonça had 11 points while Ivan Almeida scored 10 points and picked 8 rebounds.

Uganda’s win means all teams in the Group have won once and lost as many. They are all on 3 points.

Next Up

Both teams play the final games of the window on Sunday. Cape Verde face Mali while Uganda will take on Nigeria.