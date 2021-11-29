FUFA Big League 2021-2022:

MYDA 0-1 Kyetume

Kyetume Maroons 1-1 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Calvary 0-0 Blacks Power

Blacks Power Nyamityobora 2-3 Luwero United

The 2021-2022 FUFA Big League resumed with match day three on Sunday,28th November 2021 with four games.

Mukono based Kyetume recorded a valuable away win (1-0) over Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) at the King George IV Memorial Stadium in Tororo.

Ezra Kizito Kaye scored in the second half to hand maximum points for the visitors who are coached by David Mutono Katono.

This was Kyetume’s second win in three matches which puts them on the summit of the table standings.

Meanwhile, Luweero United edged Nyamityobora 3-2 away at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara city.

Henry Musisi, Victor Muganyizi and Joseph “Mwenda” Nkabirwa found the goals for Luweero United on the road.

Nkabirwa’s goal arrived in the final minutes of the game.

Nyamityobora replied through Mubarak Kakooza and skipper Clinton Kamugisha.

Kamugisha also missed a penalty in the first half saved by Luwero United goalkeeper Farouk Yawe.

At the Prisons stadium in Luzira, Maroons played to a one-all draw with Ndejje University.

Maroons got the opener through Fred Amaku in the 32nd minute.

The joy was however short-lived with Reagan Mpande’s equalizer via a well taken shot from the penalty kick four minutes later.

The contest between Calvary and Blacks Power ended goal-less.

Meanwhile, the FUFA Big League resumes on Monday when Mbale based Kataka visit Proline at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.