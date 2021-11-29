FUFA Big League 2021-2022:

Maroons 1-1 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Calvary 0-0 Blacks Power

Blacks Power Nyamityobora 2-3 Luwero United

Luwero United MYDA 0-1 Kyetume

Two former Uganda Premier League entities Maroons and Ndejje University faced off at the lake side Prisons stadium in Luzira during a second division contest (FUFA Big League).

These two sides shared the spoils during a one-all draw.

Maroons got the opener through Fred Amaku in the 32nd minute.

The joy was however short-lived with Reagan Mpande’s equalizer via a well taken shot from the penalty kick four minutes later.

Reagan Mpande celebrates Ndejje University’s equalizer at Luzira against Maroons

There was no other goal in the second stanza as the game ended 1-all.

At the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara City, visiting Luweero United needed a late-late strike to outwit Nyamityobora 3-2.

Henry Musisi, Victor Muganyizi and Joseph “Mwenda” Nkabirwa scored the goals for Luweero United.

Nkabirwa’s goal arrived in the final minutes of the game.

Nyamityobora got their two goals through Mubarak Kakooza and captain Clinton Kamugisha.

Earlier, Kamugisha had missed a penalty in the first half saved by Luwero United goalkeeper Farouk Yawe.

Meanwhile, Mukono based Kyetume recorded a valuable away win (1-0) over Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) at the King George IV Memorial Stadium in Tororo.

Ezra Kizito Kaye scored in the second half to hand maximum points for the visitors who are coached by David Mutono Katono.

This was Kyetume’s second win in three matches which puts them on the summit of the table standings with seven points.

The contest between Calvary and Blacks Power ended goal-less.

At the same time, the FUFA Big League resumes on Monday when Mbale based Kataka visit Proline at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo with match day three.

Three clubs shall be promoted to the top tier StarTimes Uganda Premier League.