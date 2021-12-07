Jayden Roy Onen, 20, has joined English Football League one club Sheffield Wednesday after a successful trial spell.

The attacking midfielder has spent time this season training with the Owls and has featured on one occasion for Lee Bullen’s Under-23s.

During Sheffield Wednesday’s U-23 1-1 draw with Coventry back in September, Onen registered an assist for Basile Zottos’ first half strike.

He will link up with the team’s Under-23 squad to face Hull City at Stocksbridge on Wednesday.

I am delighted to get it all signed and sorted and my main focus is to get as fit as I can. I got a little taste of first team football last season with Reading and made my debut against Norwich – it’s made me hungry for more. I know what I need to do and where I want to be. I had a good week training here, spent time with the first team and the lads were very welcoming and now I just want to push on. I played in the game at Coventry and I thought we played really well that day, there were a lot of young lads from the club playing but they did well and now I can’t wait to get started Jayden Roy Onen, midfielder Shefield Wednesday

Jayden Roy Onen signs on the binding documentations (Credit: Sheffield Wednesday)

Onen is an attacking midfielder of Ugandan decent born to Brian Innocent Onen and Doin Joan Chapman on 17th February 2001.

He is a product of the Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford academies before featuring at Bromley on loan.

Onen was called up to the Uganda squad for two 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March 2020 (under former coach Jonathan McKinstry), which were later postponed.

Jayen Roy Onen (Credit: Sheffield Wednesday FC)

He participated in a training camp in Dubai in October 2020.

He was born at North Middlesex Hospital in Edmonton.

His father left Uganda in the 1970s and sought asylum in England because of the political insurgency in the country at the time.

Profile: