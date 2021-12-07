After impressive displays for the Uganda U-15 and U-17 national sides, stylish left-footed attacker Travis Mutyaba, 16, is set to earn his debut on the senior team, Uganda Cranes.

Mutyaba is part of the Uganda Cranes team summoned by head coach Milutin Sredojevic for the upcoming international match against Tanzania this Thursday, 9th December 2021.

Uganda Cranes will face Tanzania Taifa Stars on the Usiku ya Uhuru (Independence Day Celebrations) at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Travis Mutyaba (left) in action against Express Credit: John Batanudde

The pint-sized Sports Club Villa player is humbled for the call-up as he yearns to become the youngest player on the Uganda Cranes team.

“I am humbled for the summon to Uganda Cranes. I look forward to an impressive performance on the senior team,” he revealed.

Head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic believes that this match will give him ample preparation for the 2022 CHAN qualifiers.

Travis Mutyaba shields the ball away from Ivan Okello Credit: John Batanudde

“As the 2022 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers commence, the build-up against Tanzania will help us start preparations for the qualification campaign in Algeria. Also, this gives us the opportunity to widen the pool of players,” Micho stated.

Other players as Ibrahim Juma, James Begisa, Joseph Bright Vuni, George Kasonko, John Byamukama, Steven Munguchi, Frank Mulimi, Frank Ssenyondo, Ivan Asaba, Alfred Leku and Samuel Ssenyonjo are all expected to earn their first caps.

Patrick Henry Kaddu is the only unattached player on the team summoned.

Players Summoned:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Express), Jack Komakech (Vipers)

Defenders: James Begisa (UPDF), Ibrahim Juma (KCCA), Najib Fesali (URA), Joseph Bright Vuni (Arua Hill), Farouk Katongole (URA)

Midfielders: George Kasonko (BUL), John Byamukama (Express), Joseph Akandwanaho (Express), Travis Mutyaba (SC Villa), Steven Munguchi (Gaddafi), Frank Ssenyondo (Wakiso Giants), Frank Mulimi (Gaddafi)

Forwards: Ivan Asaba (Vipers), Alfred Leku (Arua Hill), Samuel Ssenyonjo (KCCA), Patrick Kaddu (Unattached)