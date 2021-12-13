Official Liverpool Supporters Club Uganda chapter held a celebratory party at Botanical Beach Gardens in Entebbe on Sunday, 12th December 2021.

It was an euphoric moment of jubilation, merry-making with dining and wining, party and networking as Liverpool Football Club fans across the divide in Uganda convened together.

The moment also marked the annual end of year celebrations for the association whose new executive under the chairmanship of Mc Williams Mponye held their first official event.

For starters, the current executive came into force on 10th July 2021 and will take charge until 2023.

Among the planned activities for the new season will entail charity drives towards the street children in Kampala, nature conservation strategies through massive tree planting and visits to internal district branches with football duels inclusive.

We are humbled as the family of Official Liverpool Supporters Club Uganda Chapter to have gathered together to celebrate as one. We have also resolved to do a number of activities from charity, tree planting and internal visits to widen the fan base within the country. McWilliams Mponye , Chairperson Official Liverpool Supporters Club Uganda

Liverpool Football Club has won 19 English Premier League titles since 1900-1901 season, 7 FA cups, 15 FA Charity Shield titles, 6 UEFA Champions League honours, 3 UEFA Cups (Europa) and 4 UEFA Super cups among others.

Official Liverpool Supporters Club Uganda executive committee members for 2021-2022 season

Official Liverpool Supporters Club Uganda Executive (2021-2023):

Chairperson: McWilliams Mponye

McWilliams Mponye General Secretary : Lineker Lumbuye

: Lineker Lumbuye Marketing and Corporate Affairs : Agnes Rwabona

: Agnes Rwabona Event Coordinator : Angel Ababanza

: Angel Ababanza Media Liaison : Rhemah Daniels Nakimuli

: Rhemah Daniels Nakimuli Treasurer : Patrick Ssebyalu

: Patrick Ssebyalu Team coach: MK Don Mukalazi