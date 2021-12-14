Masaza Cup 2021 | Butikiro Group:

Tuesday, December 14 Results:

Mawokota 3-2 Ssese

Ssese Bulemeezi 3-0 Kooki

Mawokota recovered from a goal down to overcome Islanders 3-2 during the Butikiro group in the on-going Masaza Cup 2021 on Tuesday, December 14 at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

Despite taking an early goal through Dan Kazibwe in the third minute, Mawokota found themselves a goal down by the final five minutes.

Andrew Mukasa leveled the matters on the quarter hour mark for Ssese before taking the lead in the 28th minute through defender Arnold Odongo’s own goal.

With defeat in sight for Mawokota, the three time Masaza Cup champions had other ideas altogether.

Action between Mawokota and Ssese at FUFA Tcehnical Centre, Njeru

Tonny Kiberu leveled the matters in the 86th minute before winger Isaac Oforwoth’s winner 60 seconds later for maximum points that put them level as Bulemeezi who overcame Kooki 3-0 in the early kick-off.

Sulaiman Oscar Ssesaazi scored a brace and Gabriel Eragu got the other goal in the on-sided contest under very hot weather conditions.

Butikiro group takes a day off on Wednesday, 15th February 2021.

Then, action will resume on the subsequent day with a double header.

Table leaders Mawokota shall square up against Bulemeezi in the top of the table contest.

Two wounded sides Kooki and islanders Ssese will face off in the other game.

Defending champions Gomba were eliminated at the group stage level.

Mawokota XI Vs Ssese

Team Line Ups:

Mawokota XI: Patrick Anthony Emojong (G.K), Mike Kintu, Faizo Matovu, Angello Kizza, Arnold Odongo, Dan Kazibwe, Said Mayanja, Tonny Kiberu, Godfrey Ssekibengo, Isaac Oforywoth, Lazaro Bwambale

Subs: Joel Opio, Amos Ayikobua, Allan Oyirwoth, Eric Ssengendo, Nicholas Jonga

Head coach: Richard Malinga

Ssese XI Vs Mawokota

Ssese XI: Noah Kiggundu (G.K), Nicholas Sunday Kaweesa, Allan Katusiime, Stephen Ssebaduka, Mubaraka Masereka, John Ndugu, Christopher Bwambale, Emmanuel Tabu Kamya, Abubaker Mayanja, Andrew Mukasa, Allan Bukenya

Subs: Shafic Mukiibi, Godfrey Mayanja, Stanley Kibira, Richard Lwanyaga, Ibrahim Ssembatya

Head coach: Edirisa Walusimbi