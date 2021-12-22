International Friendly Games

Gabon Vs Uganda Cranes – 30 th December 2021

December 2021 Mauritania Vs Uganda Cranes – 1st January 2022

Onduparaka Football Club captain Muhammad Shaban has handsomely been rewarded with a ticket back to the Uganda Cranes team after his recent goal-scoring form.

Shaban, the 2016 Player of the Year, is among the 21 players summoned to the national team by head coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic for the upcoming trip to the United Arab Emirates.

The former KCCA, Raja Casablanca, and Vipers forward is eyeing his 10th cap as the quest for the first goal on the national team continues.

Joseph Kafumbe in action against Muhammed Shaban (Credit: John Batanudde)

He is expected to translate the current form in the league when the Uganda Cranes travels to Abu Dhabi where the team was invited to play two international build-up matches with AFCON bound countries; Gabon and Mauritania.

The team has only two foreign-based players in Moses Waiswa (SuperSport United) and goalkeeper Isma Watenga (Chippa United).

The rest are players from the domestic Uganda Premier League and one unattached party, Patrick Henry Kaddu.

Kaddu was the team captain for the national team during the recent international build-up against Tanzania in Dar es Salaam that Uganda won 2-0.

Patrick Kaddu at AFCON 2019 in Egypt. He has been currently training with KCCA

Uganda Cranes shall face Gabon on 30th December 2021 and the second game against Mauritania shall come on 1st January 2022 with both games staged in Abu Dhabi.

Uganda Cranes is assembling a team that will competitively get engaged in several upcoming engagements as the TOTAL AFCON 2013 and TOTAL CHAN 2022 qualifiers. Such international build up matches are a perfect measure for early preparations. Micho, Uganda Cranes haead coach

Moses Waiswa shields the ball from an opponent. He is part of the team for the Abu Dhabi camp Credit: John Batanudde

Other players summoned include Vipers third-choice goalkeeper Jack Komakech, KCCA youngster Juma Ibrahim, Yunus Sentamu, SC Villa sensational forward Travis Mutyaba, and the experienced defender Denis Iguma, among others.

The team departs the country on 29th December 2021 and shall return on 2nd January 2022.

Yunus Junior Sentamu (left) in action for Vipers. He is part of the Uganda Cranes team summoned for UAE Credit: John Batanudde

The summoned team:

Goalkeepers: Watenga Isma (Chippa United), Joel Mutakubwa (Express), Jack Komakech (Vipers)

Defenders: Denis Iguma (KCCA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa), Abdul Azizi Kayondo (Vipers), Juma Ibrahim (KCCA), Najib Fesali (URA), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa)

Midfielders: Moses Waiswa (SuperSport United), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Martin Kizza (Express), Mahad Yaya Kakooza (Express)

Forwards: Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers), Mohamed Shaban (Onduparaka), Patrick Henry Kaddu (unattached), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Travis Mutyaba (Sports Club Villa), Steven Desse Mukwala (URA)