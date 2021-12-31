1st Entebbe Kids League (U-13)
- Saturday, 1st January 2021:
- Final: Streamline Vs Excel
At Works Playground, Entebbe
Semi-finals:
- Bugabo 0-5 Streamline
- Excel 1 (5) -1 (4) Rise & Shine
Quarter-finals:
- Five Stars Academy 1-4 Bugabo
- Navigators 0-3 Rise & shine
- Stream line 4-1 Hill Guard
- Excel 2-1 Pentagon
Streamline and Excel Football Academies reached the finals of the first edition for the Entebbe Kids League U-13 tournament.
This followed a day-long gala played at the lake side Nakiwogo playground.
Streamline overcame Bugabo 5-0 in a one-sided semi-final whilst Excel edged Rise & Shine 5-4 in post-match penalties after a one-all draw.
Twelve academies took part in the tournament for children under the age of 13 years.
In the quarterfinals, Five Stars Academy lost 4-1 to Bugabo, Navigators fell 3-0 to Rise & Shine, Streamline humbled Hill Guard 4-1 and Excel progressed 2-1 over Pentagon.
The final will be played at Works Playground in the heart of Entebbe town on Saturday, 1st January 2022.
On the same day, the tournament also has other finals in the U-16, U-10 and U-7 catergories.
Excel will face Navigators in the U-16 finals following successful preliminary round action at Kiwafu playrgound.
The exceling teams will be given trophies and gold medals.
Each of the finalists will get a ball, all courtesy of Entebbe Municipal Council and Councillor Yasin Ssemanda.
Group A:
- Pentagon 2-1 Kiwafu
- Kiwafu 0-3 Streamline
- Pentagon 0-2 Streamline
Group B:
- Catalania 1-2 Five Stars Academy
- Catalania 1-2 Rise & Shine
- Rise & Shine 2-2 Five Stars Academy
Group C:
- Bugabo 1-1 Navigators
- Navigators 1-0 Entebbe City
- Bugabo 0-0 Entebbe City
Group D:
- Excel 1-1 Hill Guard
- Hill Guard 1-0 VT
- VT 0-5 Excel