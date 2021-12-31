1st Entebbe City Kids League:
U-7 Finals:
- Bugabo Vs Hill Guard
U-10 Finals:
- Excel Vs Catalonia
Saturday, 1st January 2022
*At Works Playground, Entebbe
The first edition of the Entebbe City Kids League continued with the U-7 and U-10 categories played at the Muslims’ open space in the heart of Entebbe town on Thursday, 30th December 2021.
Bugabo and Hill Guard Academies will face off in the U-7 finals whilst the U-10 finals will see Excel against Catalonia.
U-7 Semi-finals:
Oasis Entebbe fell 3-1 to Bugabo in the first semi-final of the U-7 event and Excel won 1-0 over Hill Guard.
U-10 Semi-finals:
Excel overcame Red Stars 7-6 in post-penalties after a one-all draw during one semi-final.
During the semi-final, Five Stars Academy lost to Catalonia 3-2 after a goal-less draw in normal time.
The finals will be played on Saturday, 1st January 2022 at the Works Playground.
Besides the U-7 and U-10 finals, the other two finals will be held in the categories of U-13 and U-16.
Excel will face Streamline in the final of the U-13 event.
For the U-16 final, it is still Excel against Navigators. In the semi-finals, Excel Academy overcame Kiwafu Central 5-4 in post-match penalties after normal time ended one-goal apiece.
During the second semi-final, Navigators Soccer Academy humbled Pentagon 2-0 with Steven Otim scoring a brace.
All the finalists are guaranteed of a ball apiece with the winning teams takin gold medals and a trophy each.
The respective runners up will take silver medals.
This tournament is sponsored by Entebbe Municipal Council and Yasin Care Foundation owned by LC IV Councilor Yasin Ssemanda.
Groups Results:
U-7:
A:
- Nkumba 0-1 Bugabo
- Nkumba 0-1 Emmanuel
- Five Stars 0-1 Bugabo
- Hill Guard 5-0 Emmanuel
- Five Stars Academy 1-0 Emmanuel
- Hill Guard 1-0 Bugabo
- Emmanuel 0-3 Bugabo
- Five Stars Academy 0-0 Nkumba
- Hill Guard 3-2 Nkumba
B:
- Entebbe City 0-1 Pentagon
- Oasis 0-2 Excel
- Oasis 5-0 Entebbe City
- Excel 0-0 Pentagon
- Entebbe City 0-0 Excel
- Pentagon 0-1 Oasis
U-10:
A:
- Excel 0-0 Five Stars Academy
- Five Stars Academy 2-0 Hill Guard
- Hill Guard 0-0 Excel
B:
- Catalonia 0-0 Red Stars
- Red Stars 2-1 Entebbe City
- Entebbe City 1-1 Cataloinia