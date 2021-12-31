1st Entebbe City Kids League:

Saturday, 1st January 2022

*At Works Playground, Entebbe

The first edition of the Entebbe City Kids League continued with the U-7 and U-10 categories played at the Muslims’ open space in the heart of Entebbe town on Thursday, 30th December 2021.

Bugabo and Hill Guard Academies will face off in the U-7 finals whilst the U-10 finals will see Excel against Catalonia.

Excel U-10 Team celebrates reaching the final (Credit: David Isabirye)

U-7 Semi-finals:

Oasis Entebbe fell 3-1 to Bugabo in the first semi-final of the U-7 event and Excel won 1-0 over Hill Guard.

U-10 Semi-finals:

Excel overcame Red Stars 7-6 in post-penalties after a one-all draw during one semi-final.

Oasis’ Gideon Mukungu (left) in action (Credit: David Isabirye)

During the semi-final, Five Stars Academy lost to Catalonia 3-2 after a goal-less draw in normal time.

The finals will be played on Saturday, 1st January 2022 at the Works Playground.

Besides the U-7 and U-10 finals, the other two finals will be held in the categories of U-13 and U-16.

Excel will face Streamline in the final of the U-13 event.

For the U-16 final, it is still Excel against Navigators. In the semi-finals, Excel Academy overcame Kiwafu Central 5-4 in post-match penalties after normal time ended one-goal apiece.

During the second semi-final, Navigators Soccer Academy humbled Pentagon 2-0 with Steven Otim scoring a brace.

Catalonia U-10 Team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Excel U-7 Team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Five Stars U-10 Team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Bugabo celebrates their celebration to the U-7 finals (Credit: David Isabirye)

All the finalists are guaranteed of a ball apiece with the winning teams takin gold medals and a trophy each.

The respective runners up will take silver medals.

This tournament is sponsored by Entebbe Municipal Council and Yasin Care Foundation owned by LC IV Councilor Yasin Ssemanda.

A young player of Catalonia executes a corner kick (Credit: David Isabirye)

Groups Results:

U-7:

A:

Nkumba 0-1 Bugabo

Bugabo Nkumba 0-1 Emmanuel

Emmanuel Five Stars 0-1 Bugabo

Bugabo Hill Guard 5-0 Emmanuel

Emmanuel Five Stars Academy 1-0 Emmanuel

Emmanuel Hill Guard 1-0 Bugabo

Bugabo Emmanuel 0-3 Bugabo

Bugabo Five Stars Academy 0-0 Nkumba

Nkumba Hill Guard 3-2 Nkumba

B:

Entebbe City 0-1 Pentagon

Pentagon Oasis 0-2 Excel

Excel Oasis 5-0 Entebbe City

Entebbe City Excel 0-0 Pentagon

Pentagon Entebbe City 0-0 Excel

Excel Pentagon 0-1 Oasis

U-10:

A:

Excel 0-0 Five Stars Academy

Five Stars Academy Five Stars Academy 2-0 Hill Guard

Hill Guard Hill Guard 0-0 Excel

B:

Catalonia 0-0 Red Stars

Red Stars Red Stars 2-1 Entebbe City

Entebbe City Entebbe City 1-1 Cataloinia

Five Star players share a light moment with the phone (Credit: David Isabirye)