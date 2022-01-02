FUFA Big League 2021-2022 (Match Day 10 Results):

Kitara 1-3 Ndejje University

Ndejje University Maroons 4-0 Nyamityobora

Nyamityobora Kyetume 4-2 Kataka

Kataka Luweero United 0-3 Blacks Power

Blacks Power MYDA 1-1 Calvary

It is the start of the new year (2022) and ironically the climax for the first round of the 2021-2022 StarTimes FUFA Big League.

The final set of games for the first round witnessed a total of 19 goals in 5 games across the country.

In a rain marred encounter at the Masindi Municipal Stadium, Kitara lost at home, 3-1 to visiting Ndejje University.

Ndejje University players celebrate their opener against Kitara at Masindi Municipal Stadium

After a goal-less opening 45 minutes, the visitors took the lead through Reagan Mpande in the 46th minute.

Kitara equalized via well struck penalty three minutes after the hour mark through Richard Enjama.

Mpande scored again in the 84th minute to restore the lead for Ndejje University.

Action between Kitara and Ndejje University at Masindi Municipal Stadium

Vincent Abigaba is joined by teammates to celebrate the third goal for Ndejje University

Vincent Abigaba made it three two minutes later to stretch the lead by two goals’ margin to bury off the win in the Lions’ favour.

Either side missed a penalty apiece in the each of the halves.

Reagan Mpande was the culprit for Ndejje University in the 34th and Kitara’s miss came in the 55th minute through Denis Monday.

Kitara XI Vs Ndejje University

Ndejje University XI Vs Kitara

Match officials warming up prior to the Kitara versus Ndejje University game

Other Results:

Maroons humiliated Nyamityobora 4-0 at the lake side Prisons Stadium in Luzira.

Former Uganda U-17 skipper Emmanuel “Song” Olinga scored a brace with the other goals coming from Fred Amaku and Abraham Tusubira.

At the Nakisunga Ssaza playground, Kyetume subjected table leaders Kataka to their second loss of the season, as the Slaughters won 4-2

Luweero United suffered a 3-0 home loss to Blacks Power at the Kosovo playground in Kasana, Luwero.

Blacks Power is now top of the table standings on 18 points with a better goal difference than Kataka, also on the same number of points.

Away at the King George IV Memorial Stadium, Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) played to a one-all draw with Calvary.

Relegation Parameter:

Proline (10), Nyamityobora (7) and MYDA (6) are the bottom three clubs coming to the half way break.