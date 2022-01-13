Careers are started, developed and eventually brought to an end.

The international football career of Uganda Cranes defender Murushid Juuko has come to an end on 13th January 2022.

In a letter addressed to the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA), Juuko catergorically reveals the end of an epoch for his international football journey.

“I feel I have served the country enough and it is time for me to call it a day with the Uganda Cranes” he wrote in the letter.

Juuko has been capped 39 times with the Uganda Cranes where he has scored one goal, having played at two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

He has since lauded FUFA, teammates on the national team (past and present), the Government and all football stakeholders.

“It was not a simple decision to make but together with my family and management, we think it is the right step. I thank FUFA, my teammates, Governemant and all stakeholders during my time with the Uganda Cranes. I wish Uganda Cranes the best of luck in their future endeavours and I will concentrate on my club football with Express FC” he concluded.

Murushid Juuko during the 2019 AFCON championship in Cairo, Egypt

Juuko started his football career at Kiwafu based Entebbe Academy. He has since featured at Vipers, Red Cross (loan), Sports Club Victoria University (SCVU), Simba (Tanzania) and Wydad Casablanca in Morocco.

His highest moment was featuring at two consecutive AFCON finals with the Uganda Cranes in Gabon (2017) and Egypt (2019).

He also played for the Uganda U-20 and U-23 junior sides before graduating to the senior team (Uganda Cranes) where he made his debut against Syechelles on 11th July 2014.

Murushid Juuko and Savio Kabugo (right) during the SCVU days (Credit: John Batanudde) Credit: JOHN BATANUDDE | Kawowo Sports

Recently, FIFA slapped him with a Shs 20,000,000 fine for an elbow foul in the face of Mali forward Ibrahima Kone during the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

He hails from a typical footballing family where all his brothers played football.

Noordin Juuko

Noordin Juuko is also a retired Uganda Cranes international who also played at Police, Entebbe Health and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).