AFCON 2021 (Group C):

Gabon 1-1 Ghana

Ghana Morocco 2-0 Comoros

Gabon scored a late equalizer to deny Ghana Black Stars an eminient win in group C of the 2021 AFCON at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde in Cameroon on Friday night.

The two countries settled for a one-all draw in the match played under floodlights.

Andre Ayew gave Ghana Black Stars the first half lead before a late-late goal from Gabon’s Jim Allevinah with two minutes to play.

Allevinah struck a left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner after an assist by Guélor Kanga.

After the final whistle, there were ugly scenes when players of either side were involved in physical battles that resulted into a booking for Joseph Paintsil as well as a direct send off for Benjamin Tetteh over violent conduct.

Gabaon now has four points from two games and Ghana has just a single point.

Morocco beat Comoros Islands 2-0 in the earlier group C duel played to qualify for the round of 16.

Selim Amallah and Zakaria Aboukhlal scored for the Atlas Lions in either half.

The two final group C games will be played on Tuesday, 18th January 2021.

Group leaders Morocco will face Gabon as Comoros who are already eliminated will take on Ghana at the same time.

Gabon only needs a point or maximum points to advance to the round of 16.

Ghana will need three points and pray Morocco defeat Gabon.

All Fixtures:

Group A

9 January: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso

Cameroon Burkina Faso 9 January: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde

Ethiopia Cape Verde 13 January: Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia

Cameroon Ethiopia 13 January: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso

Cape Verde Burkina Faso 17 January: Cape Verde Vs Cameroon

Cape Verde Vs Cameroon 17 January: Burkina Faso Vs Ethiopia

Group B:

10 January: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe

Senegal Zimbabwe 10 January: Guinea 1-0 Malawi

Guinea Malawi 14 January : Senegal 0-0 Guinea

: Senegal Guinea 14 January : Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe

: Malawi Zimbabwe 18 January : Malawi Vs Senegal

: Malawi Vs Senegal 18 January: Zimbabwe Vs Guinea

Group C:

10 January: Morocco 1-0 Ghana

Morocco Ghana 10 January: Comoros 0-1 Gabon

Comoros Gabon 14 January: Morocco 2-0 Comoros

Morocco Comoros 14 January: Gabon 1-1 Ghana

Gabon Ghana 18 January: Gabon Vs Morocco

Gabon Vs Morocco 18 January: Ghana Vs Comoros

Group D:

11 January : Nigeria 1-0 Egypt

: Nigeria Egypt 11 January: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau

Sudan Guinea-Bissau 15 January: Nigeria Vs Sudan

Nigeria Vs Sudan 15 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt

Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt 19 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria

Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria 19 January: Egypt Vs Sudan

Group E:

11 January: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone

Algeria Sierra Leone 12 January : Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast

: Equatorial Guinea Ivory Coast 15 January: Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone

Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone 15 January: Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea

Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea 19 January: Ivory Coast Vs Algeria

Ivory Coast Vs Algeria 19 January: Sierra Leone Vs Equatorial Guinea

Group F:

12 January : Tunisia 0-1 Mali

: Tunisia Mali 12 January: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia

Mauritania Gambia 16 January: Gambia Vs Mali

Gambia Vs Mali 16 January : Tunisia Vs Mauritania

: Tunisia Vs Mauritania 20 January : Gambia Vs Tunisia

: Gambia Vs Tunisia 20 January: Mali Vs Mauritania

Knockout schedule:

Round of 16:

23 January: Runner-up Group A Vs Runner-up Group C (1)

Runner-up Group A Vs Runner-up Group C (1) 23 January: Winner Group D Vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2)

Winner Group D Vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2) 24 January: Runner-up Group B Vs Runner-up Group F (5)

Runner-up Group B Vs Runner-up Group F (5) 24 January: Winner Group A Vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6)

Winner Group A Vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6) 25 January: Winner Group B Vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3)

Winner Group B Vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3) 25 January: Winner Group C Vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8)

Winner Group C Vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8) 26 January: Winner Group E Vs Runner-up Group D (7)

Winner Group E Vs Runner-up Group D (7) 26 January: Winner Group F Vs Runner-up Group E (4)

Quarter-finals:

29 January: Winners Rof16 1 Vs 2 (QF1)

Winners Rof16 1 Vs 2 (QF1) 29 January: Winners Rof16 5 Vs 6 (QF3)

Winners Rof16 5 Vs 6 (QF3) 30 January : Winners of Rof16 3 Vs 4 (QF2)

: Winners of Rof16 3 Vs 4 (QF2) 30 January: Winners of Rof16 7 Vs 8 (QF4)

Semi-final:

2 February: Winners of QF 1 Vs 2

Winners of QF 1 Vs 2 3 February: Winners of QF 3 Vs 4

Third-place play-off & Final