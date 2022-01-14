AFCON 2021 (Group C):
- Gabon 1-1 Ghana
- Morocco 2-0 Comoros
Gabon scored a late equalizer to deny Ghana Black Stars an eminient win in group C of the 2021 AFCON at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaounde in Cameroon on Friday night.
The two countries settled for a one-all draw in the match played under floodlights.
Andre Ayew gave Ghana Black Stars the first half lead before a late-late goal from Gabon’s Jim Allevinah with two minutes to play.
Allevinah struck a left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner after an assist by Guélor Kanga.
After the final whistle, there were ugly scenes when players of either side were involved in physical battles that resulted into a booking for Joseph Paintsil as well as a direct send off for Benjamin Tetteh over violent conduct.
Gabaon now has four points from two games and Ghana has just a single point.
Morocco beat Comoros Islands 2-0 in the earlier group C duel played to qualify for the round of 16.
Selim Amallah and Zakaria Aboukhlal scored for the Atlas Lions in either half.
The two final group C games will be played on Tuesday, 18th January 2021.
Group leaders Morocco will face Gabon as Comoros who are already eliminated will take on Ghana at the same time.
Gabon only needs a point or maximum points to advance to the round of 16.
Ghana will need three points and pray Morocco defeat Gabon.
All Fixtures:
Group A
- 9 January: Cameroon 2-1 Burkina Faso
- 9 January: Ethiopia 0-1 Cape Verde
- 13 January: Cameroon 4-1 Ethiopia
- 13 January: Cape Verde 0-1 Burkina Faso
- 17 January: Cape Verde Vs Cameroon
- 17 January: Burkina Faso Vs Ethiopia
Group B:
- 10 January: Senegal 1-0 Zimbabwe
- 10 January: Guinea 1-0 Malawi
- 14 January: Senegal 0-0 Guinea
- 14 January: Malawi 2-1 Zimbabwe
- 18 January: Malawi Vs Senegal
- 18 January: Zimbabwe Vs Guinea
Group C:
- 10 January: Morocco 1-0 Ghana
- 10 January: Comoros 0-1 Gabon
- 14 January: Morocco 2-0 Comoros
- 14 January: Gabon 1-1 Ghana
- 18 January: Gabon Vs Morocco
- 18 January: Ghana Vs Comoros
Group D:
- 11 January: Nigeria 1-0 Egypt
- 11 January: Sudan 0-0 Guinea-Bissau
- 15 January: Nigeria Vs Sudan
- 15 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Egypt
- 19 January: Guinea-Bissau Vs Nigeria
- 19 January: Egypt Vs Sudan
Group E:
- 11 January: Algeria 0-0 Sierra Leone
- 12 January: Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Ivory Coast
- 15 January: Ivory Coast Vs Sierra Leone
- 15 January: Algeria Vs Equatorial Guinea
- 19 January: Ivory Coast Vs Algeria
- 19 January: Sierra Leone Vs Equatorial Guinea
Group F:
- 12 January: Tunisia 0-1 Mali
- 12 January: Mauritania 0-1 Gambia
- 16 January: Gambia Vs Mali
- 16 January: Tunisia Vs Mauritania
- 20 January: Gambia Vs Tunisia
- 20 January: Mali Vs Mauritania
Knockout schedule:
Round of 16:
- 23 January: Runner-up Group A Vs Runner-up Group C (1)
- 23 January: Winner Group D Vs 3rd Group B/E/F (2)
- 24 January: Runner-up Group B Vs Runner-up Group F (5)
- 24 January: Winner Group A Vs 3rd Group C/D/E (6)
- 25 January: Winner Group B Vs 3rd Group A/C/D (3)
- 25 January: Winner Group C Vs 3rd Group A/B/F (8)
- 26 January: Winner Group E Vs Runner-up Group D (7)
- 26 January: Winner Group F Vs Runner-up Group E (4)
Quarter-finals:
- 29 January: Winners Rof16 1 Vs 2 (QF1)
- 29 January: Winners Rof16 5 Vs 6 (QF3)
- 30 January: Winners of Rof16 3 Vs 4 (QF2)
- 30 January: Winners of Rof16 7 Vs 8 (QF4)
Semi-final:
- 2 February: Winners of QF 1 Vs 2
- 3 February: Winners of QF 3 Vs 4
Third-place play-off & Final
- 6 February