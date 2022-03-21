Wakiso Region (Zone) Schools Football Qualifiers 2022:

22nd – 26th March

The 2022 Wakiso region zonal schools football qualifiers will be played in Kawanda area effective 22nd to 26th March.

There are 24 schools pooled in four groups of six schools apiece.

Defending champions Buddo S.S are in group A alongside St Peters Naalya, Entebbe zone record champions Boston High School – Mpala, Auden college, Kakungulu High and another Entebbe zone based school, Kisubi Mapeera.

Group B:

Pool B has St Julian (top seed), St Marios, Kawempe Royal college, Fair way, Mbogo Mixed and hosts Kawanda S.S.

Group C:

In group C, the top seeded team was the Aggrey Zone champion Standard High School – Zana, Hope Boarding, Kyaddondo High, Trinity Nabweru, Kyaddondo SS as well as Onwards & Upwards Secondary School.

Group D:

The reigning national champion St Marys Boarding SS, Kitende is the top seed in group D.

The schools include Andy Mwesigwa Secondary School, Namirembe Hillside, London College – Nansana, Kiira S.S and Kasule High.

Five schools will qualify for the nationals that will be staged in Arua city come May 2022.

Group A:

Buddo S S

St Peters Nalya

Boston High School, Mpala

Auden college

Kakungulu High

Kisubi Mapeera

Group B:

St Julian

St Marios

Kawempe Royal college

Fair way

Mbogo Mixed

Kawanda S.S

Group C:

Standard High School, Zana

Hope Boarding

Kyaddondo High

Trinity Nabweru

Kyaddondo SS

Onwards & Upwards

Group D:

St Marys Boarding SS, Kitende

Andy Mwesigwa

Namirembe Hillside

London College, Nansana

Kiira

Kasule High

Football Grounds:

Day One:

Group A at Kawanda Research

Group B at Mbogo mixed

Group C at Kawanda sec

Group D at Namalere Research

Day Two:

Group A at Kawanda SS

Group B at Namalere

Group C at Kawanda Research

Group D at Mbogo Mixed

Day Three: