Wakiso Region (Zone) Schools Football Qualifiers 2022:
- 22nd – 26th March
The 2022 Wakiso region zonal schools football qualifiers will be played in Kawanda area effective 22nd to 26th March.
There are 24 schools pooled in four groups of six schools apiece.
Defending champions Buddo S.S are in group A alongside St Peters Naalya, Entebbe zone record champions Boston High School – Mpala, Auden college, Kakungulu High and another Entebbe zone based school, Kisubi Mapeera.
Group B:
Pool B has St Julian (top seed), St Marios, Kawempe Royal college, Fair way, Mbogo Mixed and hosts Kawanda S.S.
Group C:
In group C, the top seeded team was the Aggrey Zone champion Standard High School – Zana, Hope Boarding, Kyaddondo High, Trinity Nabweru, Kyaddondo SS as well as Onwards & Upwards Secondary School.
Group D:
The reigning national champion St Marys Boarding SS, Kitende is the top seed in group D.
The schools include Andy Mwesigwa Secondary School, Namirembe Hillside, London College – Nansana, Kiira S.S and Kasule High.
Five schools will qualify for the nationals that will be staged in Arua city come May 2022.
Group A:
- Buddo S S
- St Peters Nalya
- Boston High School, Mpala
- Auden college
- Kakungulu High
- Kisubi Mapeera
Group B:
- St Julian
- St Marios
- Kawempe Royal college
- Fair way
- Mbogo Mixed
- Kawanda S.S
Group C:
- Standard High School, Zana
- Hope Boarding
- Kyaddondo High
- Trinity Nabweru
- Kyaddondo SS
- Onwards & Upwards
Group D:
- St Marys Boarding SS, Kitende
- Andy Mwesigwa
- Namirembe Hillside
- London College, Nansana
- Kiira
- Kasule High
Football Grounds:
Day One:
- Group A at Kawanda Research
- Group B at Mbogo mixed
- Group C at Kawanda sec
- Group D at Namalere Research
Day Two:
- Group A at Kawanda SS
- Group B at Namalere
- Group C at Kawanda Research
- Group D at Mbogo Mixed
Day Three:
- Group A at Namalere
- Group B at Kawanda Research
- Group C at Mbogo mixed
- Group D at Kawanda SS