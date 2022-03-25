FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

African Playoffs

DR Congo vs Morocco

Stade des Martyrs, Kinshasa

Kickoff:6PM (EAT)

Democratic Republic of Congo and Morocco will face off this Friday as playoffs for the Africa FIFA World Cup Qualifiers take centre stage.

Whereas Morocco have been ascending and putting up a solid team over the years, DR Congo on the other hand have not been impressive, failing to qualify for the just concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Securing a ticket to the World Cup will be a great achievement for the Leopards who are seeking to end their 48-year wait to return to the coveted global showpiece.

To reach the playoffs, DR Congo finished top of Group J with 11 points and needed to win their final group game against Benin.

Hector Cuper’s charges will hope their good record against the Atlas Lions comes to play in Friday’s clash. Congo have only lost twice in the previous 11 games against Morocco with the last defeat coming 16 years ago.

Even when the two teams faced off at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, DR Congo won 1-0 courtesy of Junior Kabananga’s goal.

However, Morocco despite an early exit at this year’s AFCON were head and shoulders above every other African team during the World Cup Qualifiers group stage, winning all of their six Group I games by a combined score of 20-1.

With five appearances at the World Cup finals, the Atlas Lions will fancy their chances of coming out on top against an opposing side who have only featured once at this level.