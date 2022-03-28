The inaugural Uganda Boxing Champions League continued with vigorous action on week 9 at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium in Kampala city.
The knock out by Joshua Tukamuhebwa against Pius Siriro stood out in the Elite Light Welter Weight category.
Tukamuhebwa floored Siriro in the opening round with a heavy punch onto the canvas much to the delight of the passionate cheering crowd.
Other bouts:
In some of the other contests on the menu, Isaac Kasasa won 5-0 by an unanimous decision from all the judges over Issa Mbowa during the Junior Welter Weight (66 Kg) category.
Junior Light Middle Weight (70 Kg):
Victor Musana drew with Faisal Mugerere (2-1-2) in the Junior Light middle weight 70 Kg.
Another draw was recorded in the youth middle weight (75 Kg): between Ronald Nsamba and Douglas Kanyike (2-1-2).
During the Elite cruiser weight, Ronnie Wandera overcame Adam Jamdali 4-1 by a split decision.
In the Junior Light Weight (60 Kg), Shakur Mugambe hammered Mugisha Muzoora 5-0 by an unanimous decision.
The other Junior Light middle weight (71 Kg) contest between Shadrack Omondi and Wakoli Habimana was won on an unanimous decision 5-0 in favour of the former.
Nuhu Batte drew with Ali Miiro (2-1-2) in the Junior Light Welter (63 Kg) section.
For the Youth Welter Weight (67 Kg), Moses Luswata beat Abdul-Karim Kiiza 5-0 by an unanimous decision.
Female Gender:
Nadia Najjemba smiled 5-0 past Fatuma Nabikolo with an unanimous decision ruling in the girls youth feather (57 kg) category.
Week 9 | Uganda Boxing Champions League Results:
- Elite Light Welter Weight: Joshua Tukamuhebwa won by Knock-out over Pius Siriro
- Junior Welter Weight (66 Kg): Isaac Kasasa 5-0 Issa Mbowa (unanimous decision)
- Junior Light Middle Weight (70 Kg): Victor Musana 2-1-2 Faisal Mugerere (Draw)
- Youth Middle Weight (75 Kg): Ronald Nsamba 2-1-2 Douglas Kanyike (Draw)
- Elite Cruiser Weight: Ronnie Wandera 4-1 Adam Jamdali (Split Decision)
- Youth Light Middle Weight (71 Kg): Shadrack Omondi 5-0 Wakoli Habimana (Unanimous decision)
- Junior Light Weight (60 Kg): Shakur Mugambe 5-0 Mugisha Muzoora (Unanimous decision)
- Girls Youth Feather (57 kg): Nadia Najjemba 5-0 Fatuma Nabikolo (Unanimous decision)
- Junior Light Welter (63 Kg): Nuhu Batte 2-1-2 Ali Miiro (Draw)
- Youth Welter Weight (67 Kg): Moses Luswata 5-0 Abdul-Karim Kiiza (Unanimous decision)
Photography: Kristu Mbabazi