The inaugural Uganda Boxing Champions League continued with vigorous action on week 9 at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium in Kampala city.

The knock out by Joshua Tukamuhebwa against Pius Siriro stood out in the Elite Light Welter Weight category.

Tukamuhebwa floored Siriro in the opening round with a heavy punch onto the canvas much to the delight of the passionate cheering crowd.

Joshua Tukamuhebwa (red) won by Knockout in round 4 against Pius Siriro in the Elite Light Welter Weight

Isaac Kasasa (Blue) won 5-0 unanimous against Issa Mbowa Issa_Junior Welter Weight 66Kgs

Other bouts:

In some of the other contests on the menu, Isaac Kasasa won 5-0 by an unanimous decision from all the judges over Issa Mbowa during the Junior Welter Weight (66 Kg) category.

Junior Light Middle Weight (70 Kg):

Victor Musana drew with Faisal Mugerere (2-1-2) in the Junior Light middle weight 70 Kg.

Victor Musana (Blue) against Faisal Mugerere ended in 2-1-2 draw Junior Light Middle Weight 70Kgs

Another draw was recorded in the youth middle weight (75 Kg): between Ronald Nsamba and Douglas Kanyike (2-1-2).

Ronald Nsamba (Blue) against Douglas Kanyike ended in a 2-1-2 Draw_Youth Middle Weight 75Kgs

During the Elite cruiser weight, Ronnie Wandera overcame Adam Jamdali 4-1 by a split decision.

In the Junior Light Weight (60 Kg), Shakur Mugambe hammered Mugisha Muzoora 5-0 by an unanimous decision.

The other Junior Light middle weight (71 Kg) contest between Shadrack Omondi and Wakoli Habimana was won on an unanimous decision 5-0 in favour of the former.

Nuhu Batte (Red) Vs Ali Miiro in a 2-1-2 draw_Juniors Light Welter 63Kgs

Nuhu Batte drew with Ali Miiro (2-1-2) in the Junior Light Welter (63 Kg) section.

For the Youth Welter Weight (67 Kg), Moses Luswata beat Abdul-Karim Kiiza 5-0 by an unanimous decision.

Moses Luswata (Blue) won 5-0 unanimous against Abdul Karim Kiiza_Youth Welter Weight 67Kgs

Female Gender:

Nadia Najjemba smiled 5-0 past Fatuma Nabikolo with an unanimous decision ruling in the girls youth feather (57 kg) category.

Nadia Najjemba (Red) won 5-0 unaninous against Fatuma Nabikolo_Girls Youth Feather 57Kgs

Week 9 | Uganda Boxing Champions League Results:

Elite Light Welter Weight: Joshua Tukamuhebwa won by Knock-out over Pius Siriro

Joshua Tukamuhebwa won by Knock-out over Pius Siriro Junior Welter Weight (66 Kg): Isaac Kasasa 5-0 Issa Mbowa (unanimous decision)

Isaac Kasasa 5-0 Issa Mbowa (unanimous decision) Junior Light Middle Weight (70 Kg): Victor Musana 2-1-2 Faisal Mugerere (Draw)

Victor Musana 2-1-2 Faisal Mugerere (Draw) Youth Middle Weight (75 Kg ): Ronald Nsamba 2-1-2 Douglas Kanyike (Draw)

): Ronald Nsamba 2-1-2 Douglas Kanyike (Draw) Elite Cruiser Weight: Ronnie Wandera 4-1 Adam Jamdali (Split Decision)

Ronnie Wandera 4-1 Adam Jamdali (Split Decision) Youth Light Middle Weight (71 Kg): Shadrack Omondi 5-0 Wakoli Habimana (Unanimous decision)

Shadrack Omondi 5-0 Wakoli Habimana (Unanimous decision) Junior Light Weight (60 Kg): Shakur Mugambe 5-0 Mugisha Muzoora (Unanimous decision)

Shakur Mugambe 5-0 Mugisha Muzoora (Unanimous decision) Girls Youth Feather (57 kg ): Nadia Najjemba 5-0 Fatuma Nabikolo (Unanimous decision)

): Nadia Najjemba 5-0 Fatuma Nabikolo (Unanimous decision) Junior Light Welter (63 Kg): Nuhu Batte 2-1-2 Ali Miiro (Draw)

Nuhu Batte 2-1-2 Ali Miiro (Draw) Youth Welter Weight (67 Kg): Moses Luswata 5-0 Abdul-Karim Kiiza (Unanimous decision)

Ronnie Wandera (Blue) won 4-1 split against Adam Jamdali_Elite Cruiser Weight

Photography: Kristu Mbabazi