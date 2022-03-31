3rd Karamoja Games (Netball, Football, Woodball, Volleyball, Athletics):

Friday, 29 th & Saturday, 30 th April 2022

& Saturday, 30 April 2022 At Nakapiripirit District

Theme: Unity & Talent Search in Karamoja

The local organizing committee of the 2022 Karamoja Games has got a timely boost from the Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF).

The boost is a donation of playing equipment worth Shs 7,200,000/=.

This equipment entails eighteen (18) bags with each containing two balls, two mallets and one gate.

In total, there are 36 balls, 36 mallets and 18 gates.

Uganda Woodball Federation 2nd Vice President Shannaz Luwedde hands over a woodball bag to Richard Okot as Julius Agaba looks on (Credit: David Isabirye)

This equipment was officially handed over at the head offices of Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) located along Balintuma Road in Mengo, Kampala on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

UWbF second vice president Shannez Luwedde, flanked by the administrator Julius Agaba officially handed over the equipment to the chairman of the Karamoja Games Richard Okot.

Luwedde also vowed to extended technical support to the Karamoja games organizers.

Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) is humbled to be associated with the Karamoja Games. We want to expand to the North East region (Karamoja area) and this is one appropriate way. Besides the equipment, we shall also provide technical support in terms of international referees and coaches. There will be capacity building courses and training two days before the games start. Shannez Luwedde, 2nd Vice President Uganda Woodball federation

Shannaz Luwedde, second vice president – Uganda Woodball Federation (Credit: David Isabirye)

Shannaz Luwedde scores in the woodball gate (Credit: David Isabirye)

Richard Okot, the chairperson of the Karamoja Games expressed gratitude towards the offer.

The Karamoja Games have received a timely offer from Uganda Woodball Federation. This is a great helping hand to help our games progress smoothly as we give visibility to the Karamoja region. Richard Okot, the chairperson of the Karamoja Games

Richard Okot after scoring through a woodball gate (Credit: David Isabirye)

Richard Okot, Chairperson of the Karamoja Games (Credit: David Isabirye)

The nine districts that make up the Karamoja region of Moroto, Nakapiripirit, Abim, Napak, Nabilatuk, Kaabong, Karenga, Kotido and Amudat will all take part in these games which started in 2018.

Netball, Volleyball, Athletics, woodball and football are games that will be participated in.

These games will kick off on Friday, 29th and wind down on the subsequent day in Nakapiripirit district

The 2022 Karamoja Games will be held under the theme-line; “Unity & Talent Search in Karamoja”.