1st Kiboko Suman Vankatesh Memorial Kabaddi women championship:

Saturday, 2 nd April 2022

April 2022 At Lugogo Indoor Stadium, Kampala

Groups:

A: Spring Field High School, St Peter’s Junior School, Mulusa Academy

Spring Field High School, St Peter’s Junior School, Mulusa Academy B: Noah’s Ark Secondary School, Kololo High School, Marvell Secondary School, Matuga High School

The 1st edition of the Kiboko Suman Vankatesh Memorial Kabaddi women championship will be held on Saturday, 2nd April 2022 at the Lugogo Indoor Stadium, Kampala.

There are seven (7) teams that confirmed to take part in the day-long championship.

These teams will be divided into two pools. Group A has Spring Field High School, St Peter’s Junior School and Mulusa Academy.

In group B, there are four teams; Noah’s Ark Secondary School, Kololo High School, Marvell Secondary School and Matuga High School

The Guest of Honour will be Hon. Denis Hamson Obua, the minister of state for Sports.

This championship was earlier scheduled to take place on the 5th March 2022 before it was moved forward to 2nd April 2022.

Prizes:

The best team will pocket Shs. 800,000 with the runners up taking Shs. 500,0000.

There will also be cash prizes for the outstanding individual players; with the best raider taking 100,000, best defender (100,000/=) and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) taking home 200,000/=.

For starters, Kiboko Group of Companies fully sponsored the Suman Venkatesh women memorial championship alongside other partners.

Partners:

National Council of Sports (NCS), Graphic Systems, RainBow, Kiboko, Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, IWA, ITWS, Abacus, TATA, Airtel and Growmore.

This championship is organized by the Kabaddi Federation of Uganda.