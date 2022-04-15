Long distance athlete Dominic Naido Krop is one of the few promising sports personalities hailing from the Karamoja region.

The third born child in the family of eight, Krop was born on 6th December 2006 to Stephen Achero and Betty Louke Chelein in Amudat district.

Since 2019, Krop has been part of the junior national athletics team.

He proudly owes his gradual development to the fast rising Karamoja Games which started in 2018 under the theme; “Unity and Talent Search in Karamoja”.

I am proud of the Karamoja Games which started in 2018. These games gave me the platform and confidence to participate to showcase my talent. I am delighted that I am been able to make it to the national junior team since 2019. I believe I will make it to the senior team and excel internationally. Dominic Naido Krop, Athlete

Dominic Kprop Naido, one of the athletes who have participated in the Karamoja Games since inception in 2018 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Krop hails from Amudat district, one of the 9 districts that make up the Karamoja region.

The other eight districts are; Moroto, Nakapiripirit, Abim, Napak, Nabilatuk, Kaabong, Karenga and Kotido.

Krop started his elementary education at Katikit Primary School for P1-P7 studies.

He then joined Entebbe road based Standard High School, Zana where he is currently in S4.

He is a long distance athlete who ably engages in the cross-country, half-marathon, 800 M, 1500 M and 10 KM events.

Krop is among the 12 athletes that will represent Uganda at the 2022 ISF World schools’ cross country championship in Strbske Pleso city, Slovakia (22nd – 27th April).

The other 11 athletes are; Vicky Chekwemboi, Edith Chebet, Financia Chepwkemoi, Priscilla Akello, Dolphin Chelimo, Maureen Chebet, Abel Chebet, Godwin Yeko, Solomon Cherotwo, Fred Kiptoo and Loice Chekwemoi.

“I am training very well for the World Schools Cross country championship coming up in Slovakia. Alongside other athletes, we are doing very well in training and expect great performances while there” Krop says.

His latest competition was in the 2022 FAWE run in Kampala where he finished second in the 10 KM event.

Krop has a dream of being a Karamojong and eager to make Karamoja shine brightest.

Detailed Profile: