3rd Karamoja Games (Woodball, Football, Netball, Athletics, Volleyball)

Friday 29 th – Saturday, 30 th April 2022

– Saturday, 30 April 2022 At Nakapiripirit District

Theme: “Unity and Talent Search in Karamoja”

The organizing committee of the 2022 Karamoja Games has got a massive boost of an assortment of equipment from YOTV channels.

The donated equipment includes trophies, balls (netball, volleyball and football), T-Shirts as well as different medals (gold, silver and bronze).

In total, there are 130 medals, 150 T-Shirts, 5 trophies and 6 balls.

Aggrey Mugisha, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at YOTV openly expressed the desire to support sports development in Uganda.

YOTV Channels CEO Aggrey Mugisha hands over one of the trophies to Richard Okot, Chairperson Karamoja Games (Credit: David Isabirye)

“This is just the tip of the iceberg of many we plan do for sports development in this country” Mugisha revealed.

“When we were contacted by the Karamoja Games, we even after a pandemic lockdown that affected most businesses, we couldn’t say say no and organized our humble contribution that comes to about Shs 9,000,000 most which is in kind but of very valuable items” Mugisha added.

Karamoja Games chairperson Richard Okot remains optimistic that despite the COVID-19 interruption of the previous two editions, these games remain vibrant like they were in the first two editions.

“We are hopeful that the Karamoja Games remain vibrant like in 2018 and 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic interruption. Security is good enough since we are working with all the state agencies” Okot noted.

One of the athletes, Dominic Krop Naido who hails from the Karamoja region is keen ahead of the 2022 games having been part of the first two editions.

Dominic Kprop Naido, one of the athletes who have participated in the Karamoja Games since inception (Credit: David Isabirye)

“I am happy and excited that the Karamoja Games return once again. I played in 2018 and 2019. I am glad to be part of the national junior athletics team for now three years. I will be representing the country in Solvakia next week. It is because of the Karamoja Games that I have been able to excel and be recognized” Krop stated.

YOTV joins other partners as MTN Uganda, Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF), Ministry of Health, Shebaholic Pads and Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) Television.

Mariam Jumba, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shebaholic Pads addressing the media in Kampala. They will supply pads and talk about good menstrual hygiene (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda Woodball Federation (UWbF) provided woodball equipment worth Shs 7,200,000/=.

This equipment contained eighteen bags with each having two balls, two mallets and one gate.

In total, there were 36 balls, 36 mallets and 18 gates.

These games will be held onFriday, 29th April and will wind down on the subsequent day at Nakapiripirit District under the theme; “Unity and Talent Search in Karamoja”

Nine districts make up the Karamoja region and these include; Moroto, Nakapiripirit, Abim, Napak, Nabilatuk, Kaabong, Karenga, Kotido and Amudat.

Besides sports (football, woodball, netball, volleyball and athletics), there are a number of other activities lined up as tree planting, vaccination drive (through ministry of health), talent search and promotion as well as a colorful awards ceremony.