National Ludo Super League 2022:

Match Day 4 (Saturday, 16th April)

At Top Notch, Ntinda (Games dice off at 10 AM)

Buyende United Vs Kazo Hill

Kings Vs Nansana Galaxy

Buloba A Vs Masaka Giants

Busega Vs Bassajja Bayiiya

Ntinda United Vs Nakawa Market

Kisansa Kireka Vs Nansana All Stars

The 2022 Uganda National Ludo Super League returns with match day four on Holy Saturday, 16th April at Top Notch building in Ntinda, Kampala city.

There are six matches on the menu during the games that dice off as early as 10 AM.

Table leaders Nansana Galaxy play another unbeaten side Kings in one of the eagerly awaited games.

Kings will look towards the magic of Tom Kasozi and Joseph Kyambadde as Arthur Mutebi will lead Nansana Galaxy’s quest.

The third unbeaten club Kazo Hill is up against debutants Buyende United.

Other matches:

Second placed Buloba A takes on Masaka Giants, Busega plays Bassajja Bayiiya who recently captured former Homeiz player (on free transfer) Rajab Ssentongo.

Ntinda United squares up against Nakawa Market.

Defending champions Kisansa Kireka who are yet to record any victory in the first three matches will be up in arms against Nansana All Stars.

Uganda is optimally utilizing the national league to prepare for the International Ludo Nations Championship (ILNC) that will be held in Nepal as well as the Africa Ludo Nations Individual Championship (AL-NIC) in South Africa during the same year.

The national ludo league is organized by the Uganda Ludo Association (LUA).