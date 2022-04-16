1st Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) Women Games:

Scrabble:

Gold: Kyambogo University

Kyambogo University Silver: Makerere University

Makerere University Bronze: Busitema University

Kyambogo University won the gold medal during the 2022 Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) Women Games at Busitema University.

The team comprised of captain Sharon Asiimwe, Lynah Namuganga, Sonia Enzama and Brenda Nankunda.

Brenda Nankunda of Kyambogo University shows off their trophies (Credit: David Isabirye)

They came top ahead of Makerere University (silver), Busitema (bronze) and fourth placed Kisii University from Kenya.

Asiimwe was also named as the tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Hasfa Namutebi during the 2022 Scrabble FEAUS Women Games (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other Top performers:

United States International University (USIU) – Africa clinched gold in basketball and Swimming.

Makerere University championed Woodball, Rugby, Table Tennis and Chess.

Hosts Busitema championed Athletics that took place at King George IV Memorial stadium in Tororo.

Scrabble action during the 2022 Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) women games at Busitema University (Credit: David Isabirye)

The first edition of the Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) women games were officially opened by the State Minister for Foreign Affairs (Regional Cooperation) Hon. John Mulimba who represented the First Lady who also doubles as the Minister of Education & Sports.

Before the games, there was a gender round table forum with rich discussions on how to break the gender bias and inequality during sports events.

The games will officially climax on Easter Sunday, 17th April 2022 with Football, Netball and Handball.