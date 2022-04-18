2022 East, Central and South Africa Scrabble Championship:

Winner: Kenya

Kenya Second: Uganda

Uganda Third: Zambia

Kenya won the 2022 East, Central and Southern Africa Scrabble Championship hosted by Uganda at the Source of the Nile Hotel – Jinja city over the Easter Holiday.

This three-day championship got underway on Good Friday and climaxed on Easter Sunday witnessed by the General Secretary of the National Council of Sports (NCS) Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel who was the chief guest.

Team Kenya was in great form to take home the glittering trophy.

The triumphant side was spurred by their most outstanding player, Allan Oyende who won 20 games, lost 7 and had a spread of +1307 points.

Allan Oyende (left) in action against fellow Kenyan Francis Wachira in the epic finale (Credit: David Isabirye)

Oyende was rewarded with a personal trophy and cash worth $1000 (at least Ug.shs 3,600,000).

“This was the toughest tournament I have ever played. I thank the organizers for the great work done. I thank team Kenya for the collective effort and we ought to work harder for the subsequent tournaments” Oyende stated in his victory speech.

Oyende also clinched the Scrabble on the Nile championship that was organized in Jinja (The Office) in December 2021.

Another Kenyan Francis Wachira (+886) was runners up to take a trophy and $ 700 cash prize.

Francis Wachira on the Scrabble Table (Credit: David Isabirye)

L-R: Top Three – Francis Wachira, Allan Oyende and Edgar Odongkara (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda’s Edgar Odongkara (813) finished third overall for a trophy and $ 600.

Head coach for team Uganda-cum-player Richard “Lion of Arua” Geria came fourth (+1429 spread) to pocket $ 500 and a medal of excellence.

Another Kenyan, Gitonga Nderitu finished fifth to pocket $350 and a medal of excellence.

Tobias Outi ($300), Ivan Gilbert Ssentongo ($250), Martins Muthai ($200), Liberian Alvin Roberts ($150) and Stanley Njoroge ($100) completed the respective positions in the top ten.

The top 10 players at the 2022 ECASA championship in Uganda (Credit: David Isabirye)

The best Zambian was Patrick Mpundu, rating 15th overall with 15 wins and 12 losses standing at a spread of +1068.

The second best player from Zambia, Isaac Mwape, rated 20th overall with 15 wins and 12 losses, having a spread of +59.

Uganda’s team was captained by Chris Ntege and coached by Richard Geria.

Coach-cum-player Richard Geria finished fifth overall (Credit: David Isabirye)

The other members of the team included; Odongkara, Sentongo, Godwin Murungi, Stephen Ssali, Don Elijah Kagiri, Linda Alyek, Godfrey Obura, Matthew Kawuki, Armstrong Tinka, Ron Lwebuga, Isaac Mabinda, Davis Apuuli, Phoebe Tibaingana, Corban Mugisha, Tony Kyobe, John Paul Rutaremwa, Assumpta Nakyanzi, Kenneth Okuku, Nelson Kyagera, Derrick Magaya, Edwin Mukasa, Dan Mayanja and the veteran Chris Kalibala.

Uganda Scrabble Team group photo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Allan Oyende recieves his winner’s trophy from Dr Bernard Patrick Ogwel as the SAU president Nelson Kyagera Woire keeps a keen eye (Credit: David Isabirye)

Dr Ogwel lauded the efforts of the Scrabble Association of Uganda (SAU) to develop the game.

I want thank the Scrabble Association of Uganda for the deliberate efforts to develop the game in the country. Hosting the East, Central and Southern Africa championship is a great initiative. As NCS, we shall continue to support your efforts. Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel, General Secretary National Council of Sports (NCS)

L-R: Chris Kalibala (SAU Vice President), Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel and Nelson Kyagera Woire during the close of the 2022 East, Central and Southern Africa Scrabble Championship in Jinja city (Credit: David Isabirye)

The Scrabble Association of Uganda president Nelson Kyagera Woire in a special way appreciated the local organizing committee, all the participating players and countries, sponsors especially National Council of Sports (NCS) with a call to start early preparations for the African meet in Zambia and next ECASA in Kenya.

I want to thank National Council of Sports (NCS) and other sponsors for all the support, all the players and countries which took part. I would also applaud the local organizing committee for coming up with such a great championship. Our focus is for the PACASA in Zambia come November and ECASA that will be hosted by Kenya next year. Nelson Kyagera Woire, Scrabble Association of Uganda president

A total of 66 players took part in this 16th ECASA tournament that drew players from Uganda, Kenya, Zambia and Liberia.