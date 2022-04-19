In life, the multitasking job is envisaged as one of the most demanding albeit easy endeavor once well programmed.

It is along this school of thought that 55-year-old famous English actress Helena Bonham Carter (CBE) had her bold opinion about this undertaking; “Multitasking? I can’t even do two things at once. I can’t even do one thing at once.”

Helena has out of multitasking claimed 9 Golden Globe Awards, 5 Primetime Emmy accolades, 4 British Academy Television Awards among others.

Makerere University’s female sportswoman Yudaya Nalubega, 24, is steadily and confidently following the path of Helena, the actress – in multi-tasking.

Nalubega plays rugby, football, handball, an athlete and currently a fifth year student pursuing a Bachelor’s degree of Veterinary Medicine at Makerere University, where she is also the chairperson Makerere Games and Sports Union as well as the minister of sports in the Makerere University 87th students’ Guild Government.

Yudaya Nalubega races with the Rugby ball during a competitive game for Uganda.

On how she manages to accomplish these demanding schedules at hand, Nalubega is straight-forward and oozes with confidence.

“I follow my time table to dot.” She speaks. “When It is time to do something, I do it with one heart and complete it. When it is class-time, I go to class, if it is sports, I engage in sports” she adds.

Nalubega will attest her Johnny-come-lately tale in the sports field where she is now part of the Uganda national women rugby 10’s team.

Yudaya Nalubega gestures

“I started soccer in S4 at Masaka Secondary School and only kicked off my Rugby career in November 2021. For running, I have been an athlete since primary and I started Handball in S.4 as well. I love all these sports disciplines with passion” the paper-weight athlete opens up.

She is also an important member of the university football club (She Mak), where features as a left back.

Yudaya Nalubega (12) jumps high to head the ball during a She Mak Soccer game

For the Makerere University rugby club (Makerere Ewes) and the Uganda national 10’s team, she is a flanker.

She was recently named as the Most Valuable Player (MVP) as Makerere University won the 1st Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) women sports rugby discipline among amongs hosted by Busitema University.

Yudaya Nalubega touches down with a try against Kenya’s Maseno University during the 1st FEAUS Women Games at Busitema University sports complex (Credit: David Isabirye)

During the championship against Maseno, Makerere University won the first game 17-12 with Nalubega scoring one of their three tries and a conversion.

Elizabeth Nagudi and Juliet Ainomugisha got their other tries.

In the second game, Makerere University still beat Maseno University 19-07.

Nalubega had two tries and Nagudi added the other with two conversions from Nalubega.

Yudaya Nalubega holds her Rugby Most Valuable Player (MVP) Trophy (Credit: David Isabirye)

Early Life:

Nalubega was born on 21st June 1998 to Idi Lubega and Mariam Nanyombi in Lwengo district.

She held her elementary education at Kaswa Primary School, Lwengo (P1-P7) before moving to Masaka Secondary School “Agh Khan” for her O & A Level education.

Yudaya Nalubega (with the ball) runs away from the opponent

She was then admitted at Makerere University on full Government sponsorship where is currently in 5th year pursuing Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine.

About playing football, handball and rugby, three male dominated sports disciplines, Nalubega emits volume.

“I love playing football, handball and rugby with one heart. I program myself very well for the training sessions and I am always able to deliver during matches”

Role Models:

Like most budding sportsmen and women, there is always that unique person whom you eye to aspire.

Nalubega is a big fan of female rugby legend Charlotte Mudoola.

Charlotte Mudoola in action Credit: John Batanudde

Nicholas Wakiro Wadada on duty for Uganda Cranes

In football, she is a big fan of Azam and Uganda Cranes’ roving right back Nicholas Wakiro Wadada as well as Brazilian left back Marcelo Vieira da Silva Júnio, who is now the current captain at Spanish club, Real Madrid.

Marcelo Vieira da Silva Júnio during action at Real Madrid (Credit: Marca)

On any day, Nalubega would prefer a well prepared meal of Matooke, Irish potatoes and chicken.

To live to the words of Monica Denise Arnold Brown, 41, an American singer, rapper and actress; Nalubega is ably copying up with the demanding tasks at hand.

“Multitasking is a part of my everyday life.” Denise is remarkably quoted.

Yudaya Nalubega after being tackled

Detailed Profile: