Yahya Gisa of Tunisia and Moalosi Mesh of Botswana during Game 20_ TUNISIA v BOTSWANA at the Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan , Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019 Photo: ©Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

Tunisia Rugby’s squad for the 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens has officially departed Tunisia for Kampala City in Uganda.

The contingent will join youngsters Ossema Baya, Adem Grami and Baha Eddine Abid, who represented Tunisia at the Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy in Nairobi, Kenya, awaiting their arrival in Kampala.

Tunisia Squad for Rugby Africa Sevens 2022:

  • Players: Houssem Khalfi, Yahya Elfel, Zied Haj Rhouma, Obaide Chabi, Radhwen Hamami, Sami Minsi, Aymen Rahmani, Dhia Ben Dhiab, Ossema Baya, Adem Grami, Adel Ben Salah, Baha Eddine Abid.

Tunisia will face Mauritius in the first round of the event on Friday morning.

Ernest Akorebirungi is an amateur rugby player and a keen follower of local Ugandan rugby.

