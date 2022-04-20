Tunisia Rugby’s squad for the 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens has officially departed Tunisia for Kampala City in Uganda.

The contingent will join youngsters Ossema Baya, Adem Grami and Baha Eddine Abid, who represented Tunisia at the Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy in Nairobi, Kenya, awaiting their arrival in Kampala.

Tunisia Squad for Rugby Africa Sevens 2022:

Players: Houssem Khalfi, Yahya Elfel, Zied Haj Rhouma, Obaide Chabi, Radhwen Hamami, Sami Minsi, Aymen Rahmani, Dhia Ben Dhiab, Ossema Baya, Adem Grami, Adel Ben Salah, Baha Eddine Abid.

Tunisia will face Mauritius in the first round of the event on Friday morning.