Wednesday April 20, 2022

Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe 4pm

Morley Byekwaso doesn’t believe the title race is over despite a twelve point gap between KCCA and leaders Vipers SC.

The KCCA gaffer said this in a pre-match presser ahead of the visit to third placed BUL FC who will overtake them in case the Kasasiro fall at Bugembe.

KCCA players and their coach still believe race isnt over

“If the title race was over, then Vipers would be declared champions by now,” he started. “For us, the focus is winning our remaining six games and see what happens at the end of the season,” he added.

On the game against BUL FC, Byekwaso expects a tough game against a side on form but is adamant of getting a good result.

“We face a very good side on form but we are adamant we have the quality to go there and win.”

Sadat Anaku is out of the game Credit: John Batanudde

The visitors are without three forwards in Sadat Anaku (suspension), Charles Lwanga (schools games) and Brian Aheebwa (injury) and this gives Davis Kasirye a chance to lead the line.

Karim Ndugwa against Tooro United

The hosts who are 3rd with 44 points, two behind KCCA will hope forwards Karim Ndugwa, Ibrahim Nsimbe and Richard Wandyaka are in fine form on the afternoon.

Match Facts

KCCA hold edge in the previous meetings with 11 wins. [L4, D3]

In the last 10 home games, BUL FC have only once [W6, D3] while KCCA have won only once away from home in the same period [L1 D8]

KCCA won the first round fixture 3-1 with Innocent Wafula, Usama Arafat and Charles Lwanga getting the goals – Esenu scoring the consolation for BUL.