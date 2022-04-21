Fresh Dairy USSSA Games 2022 (Table Tennis):

Day Two Results:

Girls

Group A

Seeta High School 2-3 Mbogo Mixed School

Mbogo Mixed School Trinity College Nabbingo 3-0 St. Mary’s Rushorooza

Group B:

Nabisunsa Girls School 0-3 Mbogo High School

Group C:

Mbogo College School 3-0 Mbale progressive

Group D:

St. Michael International 3-0 Kawanda S.S

Boys

Group A:

Mbogo College 3-2 St. Andrews Sanda

St. Andrews Sanda Jinja college 0-3 Kawanda S.S

Group B:

Caltec Academy 1-3 Mbogo Mixed school

Group C:

Ubuntu Hill 1-3 Kibuli Secondary School

Group D:

St. Michael International School 3-0 Busoga College, Mwiri

The 2022 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games continued in Gulu city on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

It was day two for the in-door sport of Table Tennis (T.T) with a number of games per either gender.

The Mbogo schools; Mixed, College and High continued with their dominance in the sport with various solid performances on the day.

Irene Nekesa’s Mbogo Mixed overcame Seeta High School 3-2 in nail biting fashion during group A of the girls.

The other group A game witnessed Trinity College Nabbingo defeat St. Mary’s Rushorooza 3-0.

Mbogo High School on the hand humbled Nabisunsa Girls School 3-0 in group B.

In group C, Mbogo College School overcame Mbale progressive 3-0 whilst in group D, St. Michael International condemned Kawanda S.S 3-0.

Boys:

Action in the boy’s category witnessed Mbogo College edge out St. Andrews Sanda 3-2 as Jinja college fell to Kawanda S.S 3-0 in group A.

Caltec Academy lost 1-3 to Mbogo Mixed school in group B, Ubuntu Hill was beaten by Kibuli Secondary School 1-3 as well.

Uganda Table Tennis national team player Tendo Kasoma inspired St. Michael International School to a 3-0 victory over Jinja city’s Busoga College, Mwiri.

Action continues on Friday, 22nd April 2022.

Day 1 Results:

Boys:

Group A:

Mbogo College 3-0 Kawanda Secondary School

Kawanda Secondary School St. Andrews Sanda 3-0 Jinja College

Group B:

Mbogo Mixed 3-0 Ntare School

Group C:

Mbale progressive 0-3 Kibuli Secondary School

Girls:

Group A

Mbogo Mixed 3-0 St. Mary’s Rushoroza

St. Mary’s Rushoroza Seeta High 3-0 Trinity College

Group B:

Mt.St. Mary’s Namagunga 1-3 Nabisunsa Girls

Group C:

Mbogo College School 3-0 St Andrew’s Sanda

Group D: