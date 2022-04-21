Fresh Dairy USSSA Games 2022 (Table Tennis):
Day Two Results:
Girls
Group A
- Seeta High School 2-3 Mbogo Mixed School
- Trinity College Nabbingo 3-0 St. Mary’s Rushorooza
Group B:
- Nabisunsa Girls School 0-3 Mbogo High School
Group C:
- Mbogo College School 3-0 Mbale progressive
Group D:
- St. Michael International 3-0 Kawanda S.S
Boys
Group A:
- Mbogo College 3-2 St. Andrews Sanda
- Jinja college 0-3 Kawanda S.S
Group B:
- Caltec Academy 1-3 Mbogo Mixed school
Group C:
- Ubuntu Hill 1-3 Kibuli Secondary School
Group D:
- St. Michael International School 3-0 Busoga College, Mwiri
The 2022 Fresh Dairy Secondary School Games continued in Gulu city on Thursday, April 21, 2022.
It was day two for the in-door sport of Table Tennis (T.T) with a number of games per either gender.
The Mbogo schools; Mixed, College and High continued with their dominance in the sport with various solid performances on the day.
Irene Nekesa’s Mbogo Mixed overcame Seeta High School 3-2 in nail biting fashion during group A of the girls.
The other group A game witnessed Trinity College Nabbingo defeat St. Mary’s Rushorooza 3-0.
Mbogo High School on the hand humbled Nabisunsa Girls School 3-0 in group B.
In group C, Mbogo College School overcame Mbale progressive 3-0 whilst in group D, St. Michael International condemned Kawanda S.S 3-0.
Boys:
Action in the boy’s category witnessed Mbogo College edge out St. Andrews Sanda 3-2 as Jinja college fell to Kawanda S.S 3-0 in group A.
Caltec Academy lost 1-3 to Mbogo Mixed school in group B, Ubuntu Hill was beaten by Kibuli Secondary School 1-3 as well.
Uganda Table Tennis national team player Tendo Kasoma inspired St. Michael International School to a 3-0 victory over Jinja city’s Busoga College, Mwiri.
Action continues on Friday, 22nd April 2022.
Boys:
Group A:
- Mbogo College 3-0 Kawanda Secondary School
- St. Andrews Sanda 3-0 Jinja College
Group B:
- Mbogo Mixed 3-0 Ntare School
Group C:
- Mbale progressive 0-3 Kibuli Secondary School
Girls:
Group A
- Mbogo Mixed 3-0 St. Mary’s Rushoroza
- Seeta High 3-0 Trinity College
Group B:
- Mt.St. Mary’s Namagunga 1-3 Nabisunsa Girls
Group C:
- Mbogo College School 3-0 St Andrew’s Sanda
Group D:
- Maryhill High School 0-3 Kawanda Secondary School