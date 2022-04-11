Triple Olympian Mary Musoke is a household name in the circles of Uganda’s Table Tennis having performed exceptionally well for the country.

Musoke was engaged in a number of domestic and international Table Tennis tournaments that elevated her personality until retirement as she is now a coach.

Most remarkably, she competed at the three Olympic Games in 1992 (Barcelona, Spain), 1996 (Atlanta, Georgia – USA) and 2000 (Sydney, New South Wales, Australia).

Legendary Uganda’s Table Tennis player Mary Musoke (Courtesy photo)

She has inspired many young Table Tennis players in Uganda and beyond.

Among the players who have been inspired by Musoke is 16-year old Tendo Kasoma, a current member of the Uganda national team.

“I was inspired to play Table Tennis by coach Mary Musoke. She has virtually taught me the basics of the game and other life skills to be a better person” Kasoma confesses.

Kasoma is currently among the 10 players in the national team camp at Elite High School, Entebbe in preparation for the 2022 East African Table Tennis championship in Ethiopia (5th – 8th May).

The other male players on the team include; Sam Mbabazi, Philip Napokoli, Benjamin Achuma and Diouf Miiro under head coach Ronald Nyaika.

His recent rich vein of form during the trials elevated him to the national team after impressive performance in a cluster that also had Joshua Magaya, Juma Wabugoya and Wasswa Kikomeko.

Kasoma beat Kikomeko 3-0, overcame Joshua Magaya 3-2, Juma Wabugoya 3-1 and Ramathan Mafabbi 3-1 to accumulate 8 points.

Tendo Kasoma (left) with a colleague Wasswa Kikomeko (Credit: David Isabirye)

Background:

Kasoma was born at Mulago Hospital in Kampala city on 4th February 2005 to Paddy and Milly Kasoma as the last born child.

He is currently in senior four at St Michael International School where he has been a bursary scheme since S.1.

Earlier, he studied at Table Tennis guru school Nakasero primary school from P3 to P7 having earlier studied at Kireka Hill Primary School (P1-P2).

Tendo Kasoma is a right handed Table Tennis player with the forehand as his best stroke (Credit: David Isabirye)

He commenced his Table Tennis career as he was in P4 at Nakasero Primary School when he was enrolled on a bursary scheme.

“I am humbled to play Table Tennis. This is a sport that has educated me (on bursary) since primary school to-date. I have got many friends from the sport as well” Kasoma reveals.

His best stroke in the Table Tennis sport is fore-hand with Chinese legend and world number one Ma Long as his best ever player.

Ma Long has won five Olympic gold medals, 12 gold medals in the world championships and 9 gold in the world cup as well as 3 silvers and 6 bronze medals.

Besides Table Tennis, he is also engaged in football and another indoor sport, badminton.

On any day, his favorite dish is rice, chips, chicken and Miranda Apple drink.

Tit-Bits about Kasoma: