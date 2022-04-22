Zambia wrapped up its preparations for the 2022 Rugby Africa Sevens at King’s Park in Bweyogerere.

The tournament will be played this weekend (April 23-24) at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds in Kampala, Uganda.

Credit: John Batanudde
Credit: John Batanudde
Credit: John Batanudde
Credit: John Batanudde
Credit: John Batanudde
Credit: John Batanudde
Credit: John Batanudde
Credit: John Batanudde

Leave a comment

Please let us know what you think Cancel reply