Fourteen nations have converged in Kampala City, Uganda for the 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens that will be played from April 23-24 at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

The Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens has been held across the African continent annually since 2013, however, it is three years since the most recent event due to the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down sporting activity globally.

This event in 2019 was held on the weekend of November 8-9 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Similar to this year’s event, fourteen nations competed for the crown of Africa’s best rugby sevens nation.

Kenya were crowned champions after a dominant display in the main cup final against Uganda. They won 29-00 to earn automatic qualification to the 2022 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. Zimbabwe beat Madagascar, 24-07, in the third-place playoff match to collect bronze.

The Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens 2019 Rankings:

Kenya Uganda Zimbabwe Madagascar Namibia Zambia Senegal Nigeria Ghana Morocco Tunisia Cote d’Ivoire Mauritius Botswana

Only four nations have won this title since its inception at the start of the new millennium; Zimbabwe, Kenya, South Africa and Uganda.

Will the 2022 event present a new continental champion?