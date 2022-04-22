The 2022 Fresh Dairy Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Games continued on Friday, April 22, 2022 with action in basketball, Table Tennis, girls football, Hockey, Lawn Tennis, Rugby, Tennis and Badminton.

This comes after the official opening ceremony held at the Pece Stadium in the heart of Gulu city on Thursday, 21st April.

In basketball, it is match day three of the games that are sponsored by Fresh Dairy Limited.

This followed successful action on match days one and two.

SMASK Girls Basketball Team in action Credit: SMASK

In some of the girls’ captivating games held, St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende humiliated St Katherine Bororo 66-02 during the one sided duel, Buddo S.S hammered St Maria Gorretti – Katende 36-03 as Mvara SS humbled Nyakasura School 29-10.

Boys’ action witnessed St Joseph College Layibi win comprehensively, 67-30 against St Andrea Kaahwa, Mandela SS condemned Nabumali High School 40-20 in some of the Thursday’s games.

One day one, favourites St Cyprian Kyabakadde humbled Mbale’s Nabumali S.S 43-11 as Buddo Secondary School smiled past Makerere College School 68-12.

On Friday, St Cyprian Kyabakadde lost 36-39 to Buddo in one of the key games lined up on the menu.

Day Two results:

Girls:

Buddo Secondary School 36-03 St Maria Gorretti, Katende

St Maria Gorretti, Katende Nabumali High School 13-49 Iganga Secondary School

Iganga Secondary School Nyakasura School 10-29 Mvara Secondary School

Mvara Secondary School Holly Cross 20-16 Kyebambe Girls School

Kyebambe Girls School Hope Secondary School, Bbira 29-13 Sacred Heart Mushanga

Sacred Heart Mushanga Kibuli Secondary School 26-09 St Mary’s Rusorooza

St Mary’s Rusorooza Trinity College Nabingo 25-06 Janan Secondary School

Janan Secondary School Mbale School of Deaf 25-54 St Balikuddembe, Kisoga

St Balikuddembe, Kisoga Tororo Girls 17-07 Kakira Secondary School

Boys:

St Joseph’s College, Layibi 67-30 St Andrea Kaahwa

St Andrea Kaahwa St Henry’s College, Kitovu 33-28 Amazima School

Amazima School Oaks Rightious 22-25 Mbale Secondary School

Mbale Secondary School Hope Secondary School, Bbira 25-24 Ssaku Secondary School

Ssaku Secondary School Luzira Secondary School 15-27 Ntare School

Ntare School Makerere College School 09-33 Janan Secondary School

Janan Secondary School Mandela Secondary School 40-20 Nabumali High School

Day One Scores:

Boys:

St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende 66-02 St Katherine Bororo

St Katherine Bororo St Andrea Khaawa 21-80 Seroma Christian High School

Seroma Christian High School Hope Secondary School, Bbira 69-23 Luzira Secondary School

Luzira Secondary School Buddo Secondary School 68-12 Makerere College School

Makerere College School Kibuli Secondary School 55-17 St Maria Gorreti

St Maria Gorreti Seroma Christian High School 39-20 St Joseph’s College, Layibi

St Joseph’s College, Layibi Kabalega Secondary School 26-31 Hope Secondary School, Gulu

Hope Secondary School, Gulu Jinja College School 43-45 Oaks Righteous

Oaks Righteous Janan Secondary School 58-32 Mandela Secondary School

Mandela Secondary School St Mary’s College, Lugazi 27-32 VIVA College, Jinja

VIVA College, Jinja Nabumali High School 11-43 St Cyprian Kyabakadde

St Cyprian Kyabakadde St Peter’s Tororo 26-23 Kisubi Mapeera, Entebbe

Kisubi Mapeera, Entebbe Ntare School 09-48 Ssaku Secondary School

Ssaku Secondary School St Balikuddembe, Kisoga 40-19 Mbarara High School

Nyakasura School 21-26 St Peters’ Naalya

St Peters’ Naalya Mbale Secondary School 22-27 St Henry’s College, Kitovu

St Henry’s College, Kitovu Bethel Covenant 40-28 Amazima School

Girls: