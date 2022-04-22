The 2022 Fresh Dairy Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) Games continued on Friday, April 22, 2022 with action in basketball, Table Tennis, girls football, Hockey, Lawn Tennis, Rugby, Tennis and Badminton.
This comes after the official opening ceremony held at the Pece Stadium in the heart of Gulu city on Thursday, 21st April.
In basketball, it is match day three of the games that are sponsored by Fresh Dairy Limited.
This followed successful action on match days one and two.
In some of the girls’ captivating games held, St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende humiliated St Katherine Bororo 66-02 during the one sided duel, Buddo S.S hammered St Maria Gorretti – Katende 36-03 as Mvara SS humbled Nyakasura School 29-10.
Boys’ action witnessed St Joseph College Layibi win comprehensively, 67-30 against St Andrea Kaahwa, Mandela SS condemned Nabumali High School 40-20 in some of the Thursday’s games.
One day one, favourites St Cyprian Kyabakadde humbled Mbale’s Nabumali S.S 43-11 as Buddo Secondary School smiled past Makerere College School 68-12.
On Friday, St Cyprian Kyabakadde lost 36-39 to Buddo in one of the key games lined up on the menu.
Day Two results:
Girls:
- Buddo Secondary School 36-03 St Maria Gorretti, Katende
- Nabumali High School 13-49 Iganga Secondary School
- Nyakasura School 10-29 Mvara Secondary School
- Holly Cross 20-16 Kyebambe Girls School
- Hope Secondary School, Bbira 29-13 Sacred Heart Mushanga
- Kibuli Secondary School 26-09 St Mary’s Rusorooza
- Trinity College Nabingo 25-06 Janan Secondary School
- Mbale School of Deaf 25-54 St Balikuddembe, Kisoga
- Tororo Girls 17-07 Kakira Secondary School
Boys:
- St Joseph’s College, Layibi 67-30 St Andrea Kaahwa
- St Henry’s College, Kitovu 33-28 Amazima School
- Oaks Rightious 22-25 Mbale Secondary School
- Hope Secondary School, Bbira 25-24 Ssaku Secondary School
- Luzira Secondary School 15-27 Ntare School
- Makerere College School 09-33 Janan Secondary School
- Mandela Secondary School 40-20 Nabumali High School
Day One Scores:
Boys:
- St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende 66-02 St Katherine Bororo
- St Andrea Khaawa 21-80 Seroma Christian High School
- Hope Secondary School, Bbira 69-23 Luzira Secondary School
- Buddo Secondary School 68-12 Makerere College School
- Kibuli Secondary School 55-17 St Maria Gorreti
- Seroma Christian High School 39-20 St Joseph’s College, Layibi
- Kabalega Secondary School 26-31 Hope Secondary School, Gulu
- Jinja College School 43-45 Oaks Righteous
- Janan Secondary School 58-32 Mandela Secondary School
- St Mary’s College, Lugazi 27-32 VIVA College, Jinja
- Nabumali High School 11-43 St Cyprian Kyabakadde
- St Peter’s Tororo 26-23 Kisubi Mapeera, Entebbe
- Ntare School 09-48 Ssaku Secondary School
- St Balikuddembe, Kisoga 40-19 Mbarara High School
- Nyakasura School 21-26 St Peters’ Naalya
- Mbale Secondary School 22-27 St Henry’s College, Kitovu
- Bethel Covenant 40-28 Amazima School
Girls:
- St Mary’s Boarding Kitende 59-03 Mbogo Mixed School
- Mengo Senior School 20-28 Sacred Heart Gulu
- Exodus College 25-09 Mbale Schools of Deaf
- Nabisunsa Girls 27-07 Tororo Girls School
- Nabisunsa Girls School 40-11 Trinity College, Nabingo
- Kyebambe Secondary School 17-07 Mbale School for Deaf
- Janan Secondary School 16-21 Kakira Secondary School
- St Noa Girls School 52-03 Mbale Secondary School
- Iganga Secondary School 34-10 Sacred Heart, Mushanga
- New Hope 06-23 Sacred Heart S.S, Gulu
- St Mary’s College, Lugazi 32-09 Holly Girls
- Buddo Secondary School 53-16 Ndejje Senior School
- St Noa Girls School 61-15 Seroma Christian High School
- Kibuli Secondary School 37-09 Nabumali High School
- Hope Secondary School, Bbira 68-15 St Mary’s Rushorooza
- Jinja Secondary School 12-19 MaryHill High School, Mbarara
- Mengo Secondary School 11-16 Mbogo School
- Tororo Girls Schools 15-40 Naalya Secondary School, Lugazi
- St Mary’s Rushorooza 24-33 Jinja Secondary School