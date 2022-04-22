Ghana return to Kyadondo Rugby Club for the second time in a year, having competed during the test (fifteens format) Rugby Africa Cup in Pool C against Uganda and Algeria mid-last year in 2021.

All the thirteen men who made the flight to Kampala for the short format Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens were part of the test squad that finished third with one win from two games that was characterised by an epic end-to-end try against Algeria.

See more 🔊 🆙 There are tries, and then there is THIS!@ghana_rugby Eagles score EPIC try from their own try area.#KawowoUpdates #RugbyAfricaCup pic.twitter.com/2eUzGEusjL — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) July 14, 2021

During the previous Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2019, Ghana finished in ninth place.

Ghana Squad for 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens:

Players: Ansah Lesley Kwesi, Appiah Kofi Anarfi Anokye, Ayeetey William, Botchi Richard Kossivi, Gavor Selom Kwame, Illiasu Abdul Wahid, Klugey Gideon, Mensah-donkor Francis Kweku, Montchon Kofi, Tume-boafo Josiah Kweku, Yaya Lukman, Yussif Abdul Jalilu, Dzata Jason Kweku.

Abdul Rahman Salisu Coach: Kuzorera Lovemore

Their campaign in the 2022 event begins with a first-round tie against Namibia.