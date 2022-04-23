The 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens concluded Day One successfully at Kyadondo Rugby Club with the seeding and two pool fixtures played on Saturday.

Day Two will commence on Sunday with the final pool fixtures to determine the final rankings ahead of the knockout stage. Mauritius will take on Cameroun in the first match of the closing day at 9 a.m. EAT in the trophy category before Ghana face Senegal.

Final Pool Fixtures:

9.00 a.m.: Mauritius vs Cameroun

9.22 a.m.: Ghana vs Senegal

9.44 a.m.: Namibia vs Zimbabwe

10.06 a.m.: Kenya vs Madagascar

10.28 a.m.: Zambia vs Tunisia

10.50 a.m.: Uganda vs Burkina Faso

The championship pools A and B will be confirmed after all the teams have played their final pool fixtures.

In the knockouts, hosts Uganda and defending champions Kenya appear to be destined for a second consecutive meeting in the cup final. The former face Burkina Faso who upset Zimbabwe in the seeding round and lost the rest of their matches while the latter encounter Madagascar who dominated their first two matches but were swept by Zimbabwe in the last.

Zimbabwe and Madagascar finished third and fourth in the 2019 event but being in the same pool, only one will be able to progress to the semifinal.

The 2022 champion will be crowned at the end of the cup final which will kick off at 3.54 p.m. EAT. But by that time, Africa’s representatives at the Rugby World Cup 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa will have been known.