Stanbic Uganda Cup

Quarterfinal 1

Booma FC 2-1 Maroons FC

Kitara Regional League entity Booma FC became the first team to book a slot into the semifinals of the Stanbic Uganda Cup after dumping out out Maroons FC.

In the game played at Masindi Municipal Stadium on Saturday, Booma secured a 2-1 win to shock Maroons.

Ali Ashraf fired the home side into the lead three minutes before the break and they held onto the score for sometime.

Free Amaku however levelled matters in the 82nd minute to give the Prison Warders hopes of a comeback.

The hope only lasted six minutes with the home side finding the winner through Denis Omedi who previous featured for Maroons.

The result means Booma FC progress to the semifinals, their best performance in the competition.

The other quarterfinal fixtures will come in the subsequent days, first with Wakiso Giants hosting holders Vipers SC on Sunday.

SC Villa will take on BUL FC while Mbarara City will be at home to Mbale Heroes FC.