Play on Day Two’s morning session during the 2022 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens has been halted after just two matches played due to a heavy downpour that lasted nearly two hours.

Before the rain came down at Kyadondo Rugby Club, Mauritius beat Cameroun 21-12 and Ghana overcame Senegal 10-00 in the Trophy category of the event.

The final pool matches of the Championship category will have to wait until noon local time for the rain laced with thunder and lightning to cease, and then water to be cleared off the playing surface.

Groundsmen and volunteers clear rain water off the playing surface

This was confirmed by the tournament’s technical team who also made a decision to cancel the placement matches with a concern about daylight to complete all the matches.

Rugby will resume at noon local time.