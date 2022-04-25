Monday Fixtures

Group A

Kitende vs Nile High, 8:00am

Buremba vs Mpigi Mixed, 2pm

Kitende vs F. Portal SS, 2pm

Dynamic vs Bugangari, 2pm

Lakeside Masese vs Iki-Iki, 2pm

Group B

Kayunga Light vs Iganga TV, 2pm

Mvara vs St James, 2pm

Amugu vs London College, 2pm

Kabalega vs Old Kampala, 2pm

Group C

High Light vs Ibanda, 4pm

Westville vs Areng Siep, 4pm

Gulu High vs Rushoroza, 4pm

Royal Giants vs Kibuli, 4pm

Group D

Standard Zzana vs Hope SS, Nakirebe, 8am

St Benedict vs Mukono Kings, 8am

Bubangizi vs Ngora, 4pm

Standard Zzana vs Kitgum Comprehensive, 4pm

Tororo TC vs Kotido SS, 4pm

Hope SS Nakirebe vs St Benedict, 4pm

Group E

Bulluge vs Buddo, 8am

God’s Hope vs Restore, 8am

Gombe HS vs St Augustine, 8am

Group F

Toggo vs Kitovu, 9am

Kawempe Royal vs Amus, 9am

Dokolo Progressive vs Kihihi, 9am

Latifah Mixed vs Nkoma, 9am

Group G

Teso College vs Jipra, 11am

Uganda Martyrs Eubaga vs Mbale Progressive, 11am

Nyamitanga vs St Pontiano, 11am

Francis Ayume vs St Jude, 11am

Group H

Jinja SS vs St John Bosco, 1pm

Sironko vs Kawempe, 1pm

Numasa vs Janan, 1pm

Kabwohe vs Boston, 1pm

Buddo will miss their captain Innocent Media Ronald in their crunch tie | Credit: George Katongole

The moment of truth is here. 50 schools will have to watch the USSSA Boys Football action on the sidelines as the last 16 teams are decided today.

It is all to play for in Group A as three points separate the leaders from the fifth-placed team.

Kitende, who lead the group with 14 points and a game in hand, will play twice today. They begin with second-placed Nile High at 8am in what should be a tense game before finalizing the group with Fort Portal SS at 2pm.

Nile High is the most supported team in the tournament and head coach Wahab Gaddafi wants the home advantage to count.

“The equation is simple. Beat Kitende and seal the place in the second round,” Wahab said.

The game will be played in the Green Light Stadium to manage the fans.

Dynamic Ssonde (12 points), Buremba (11) and Iki-Iki (11) still have a qualifying chance and it may go down to goal difference.

Royal Giants coach Frank Mulindwa has asked his players not to rest on their laurels.

“It is a good feeling that we are meeting one of the big teams in a relaxed mood. But my players will do business as usual. We want to finish unbeaten,” Mulindwa said.

Group B is wide open and any of hosts Mvara (12pts), Amugu (11), London College (11) or Old Kampala (10), have a mathematical chance of qualifying.

Mvara will fancy their chances against St James but only one of Amugu or Londo College can qualify as the two sides meet each other while Old Kampala must beat Kabalega to have any chances.

In Group C, with Royal Giants top with maximum 18 points, they could be in a relaxed mood against Kibuli, who need a minimum of a draw. Even if they lose, Ibanda SS or Westville need to score more than 12 goals to take Kibuli’s place.

It is time for Mukono Kings’ coach Shafiq Mudholo to take his boys to the table of men | Credit: George Katongole

Mukono Kings’ coach Shafiq Mudholo has warned his players of complacency as they aim to qualify for the next round as group leaders on their debut. A minimum of a draw against St Benedict will seal the deal for the Mukono side while Standard High Zzana can confirm their place with a victory over Kitgum Comprehensive.

In what should be the match of the day, Buddo SS and Bulluge, who sit atop of Group E, will be watching the chasing pack as Gombe High lurks in the third place with the decisive tie against St Augustine Seminary Mbarara.

A similar situation is in Group F as leaders Amus College must win against third-placed Kawempe Royal in a blockbuster clash at Pokea Seminary while St Henry’s College Kitovu can count their chicken after the final whistle is blown on their tie against already eliminated Toggo SS.

Another debutant, St Pontiano Ngondwe could reach the dreamland with a win over bruised Nyamitanga SS while current leaders Uganda Martyrs High School Rubaga must overcome banana skins Mbale Progressive. Actually, Mbale Progressive have destiny in their hands if they can muster a win. Jipra and St Jude are also in contention in case the leaders slip.

If Numasa beat Janan SS Bombo, who swallowed seven goals, in today’s televised game, they could cause panic to Kawempe Muslim and Jinja SS.