The Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens 2022 tournament is ongoing at the Stade Municipal de Jemmal in Jemmal, Tunisia. Day One has been concluded with Uganda topping Pool B after beating Zambia and neighbours Kenya.

The tournament follows a knockout format in which the teams, ranked according to their performance in the pool stage, will face off starting with the quarterfinals (then semifinals and final), with the lowest-ranked team being eliminated.

Rankings after Day One:

  1. South Africa
  2. Madagascar
  3. Uganda
  4. Kenya
  5. Tunisia
  6. Zimbabwe
  7. Ghana
  8. Zambia
  9. Senegal

Thus, according to the rankings, third-seed Uganda will face sixth-seed Zimbabwe in the third quarterfinal. This will be played at 10.44 a.m. local time (12.44 p.m. EAT).

Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens Quarterfinals:

  • Quarterfinal One: South Africa vs Zambia
  • Quarterfinal Two: Madagascar vs Ghana
  • Quarterfinal Three: Uganda vs Zimbabwe
  • Quarterfinal Four: Kenya vs Tunisia

The tournament is being streamed live on Rugby Afrique’s Facebook channel.

Ernest Akorebirungi is an amateur rugby player and a keen follower of local Ugandan rugby.

