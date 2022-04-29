The Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens 2022 tournament is ongoing at the Stade Municipal de Jemmal in Jemmal, Tunisia. Day One has been concluded with Uganda topping Pool B after beating Zambia and neighbours Kenya.

The tournament follows a knockout format in which the teams, ranked according to their performance in the pool stage, will face off starting with the quarterfinals (then semifinals and final), with the lowest-ranked team being eliminated.

Rankings after Day One:

South Africa Madagascar Uganda Kenya Tunisia Zimbabwe Ghana Zambia Senegal

Thus, according to the rankings, third-seed Uganda will face sixth-seed Zimbabwe in the third quarterfinal. This will be played at 10.44 a.m. local time (12.44 p.m. EAT).

Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens Quarterfinals:

Quarterfinal One: South Africa vs Zambia

South Africa vs Zambia Quarterfinal Two: Madagascar vs Ghana

Madagascar vs Ghana Quarterfinal Three: Uganda vs Zimbabwe

Uganda vs Zimbabwe Quarterfinal Four: Kenya vs Tunisia

The tournament is being streamed live on Rugby Afrique’s Facebook channel.