2022 East Africa Open Chess Tournament:

Overall winner: FM Harold Wanyama (Uganda) – 6 Points

Uganda’s Fide Master (FM) Harold Wanyama won the 2022 East African Open Chess Tournament at the Milele Beach resort, Nyali in Mombasa, Kenya.

Wanyama and CM Ben Magana scored six points apiece but the Ugandan had a superior tie-break.

He thus pocketed the top cash prize of KES 50,000 (at least 1,500,000 Ug.shs) as Magana took KES 30,000.

FM Harold Wanyama with the trophy after winning the 2022 East African Chess Open championship (Credit: Kenya Chess Masala)

Zambian Limbikani Chitundu finished third and was rewarded with KES 20,000.

Kenya’s WCM Joyce Nyaruai, Ezekiel Masiko and Emmanuel Egesa all ended in joint third place to equally share the total cash prize of KES 22,500.

In addition, Nyaurai won the Ladies prize, which came with an additional cash award of KES 50,000.

During the final round, FM Wanyama took on Brian Irungu on board one in a game he won with comfort to accumulate six points.

On board two, CM Magana, with five points had to face Matthew Kanegeni (4 points).

To everyone’s surprise, Kanegeni failed to show up.

FM Wanyama had earlier overcame Jackson Kamau Ndegwa and Ben Nguku among others.

Gloria Jumba and Emmanuel Egesa in action (Credit: Kenya Chess Masala)

The event had 130 participants from Uganda, hosts Kenya, Tanzania, Lesotho, England and Zambia.

IO/IA Mutua Sembei was the chief arbiter, deputized by IA/FI James Kangaru of the six round tournament whose mode of play was the Swiss system.

The 2022 East African Open Chess Tournament was organized by Lighthouse Chess Club and sponsored by Mozzart Kenya.