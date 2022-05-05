The Karamoja sub-region in the North East of Uganda is one place famous for the rich potential in over 50 natural minerals as Marble, Granite, Uranium and Gold, Limestone, Gypsum, Iron, wolfram, nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and tin, among others.

For decades now, this region remains under threat of insecurity concerns from stubborn cattle rustlers, a major grey patch that has hindered development.

Sportingly, not so much is reported about the sports potential of the Karamojong people.

From testimony of the Karamojong Games, launched in 2018, there are promising footballers, runners, netballers, woodball players, volleyballers and others.

18-year-old Patience Agenorwot is a promising netball player who hails from Moroto area.

Patience Agnorwot in action during a netball game for Moroto district in the 2022 Karamoja Games (Credit: David Isabirye)

For starters, Moroto is among the 9 districts the make up the Karamoja region with the others being Nakapiripirit, Abim, Napak, Nabilatuk, Kaabong, Karenga, Kotido and Amudat.

Agenorwot who also plays volleyball and handball dreams of achieving big from sports as she strives to fly the Karamoja flag aloft the entire country, continent and the globe.

It takes talent, commitment and courage to do sports. Personally, I am focused to excel and make my Karamoja region proud. Patience Agenorwot, Netball Player

Patience Agenorwot holding the ball against Nabulatuk (Credit: David Isabirye)

She was part of the Moroto netball team that won the 2022 Karamoja Games hosted by Nakapiripirit district.

Background:

Agenorwot was born at Moroto Referal Hospital on 18th February 2004 to Nelson Anying & Lorna Atoo.

She is the third born child in the family of eight, many of whom also engage in sports as the father, Anying is the Moroto District Sports officer.

Agenorwot boldly confesses her love for sports stems from the father’s encouragement.

“My father has always encouraged me to engage in sports. He is the reason I am actively involved in Netball and Handball” she says.

Patience Agnorwot ready to pass the ball (Credit: David Isabirye)

Education:

Agnorwot commenced her elementary education at Moroto Demonstration School until primary five.

She then switched to Police Nursery and Primary School, Moroto for P6 and P7 classes.

Currently, she is Primary seven at Mukono Secondary School on a full education bursary because of her rich sports talent.

As a netballer, she adores playing in the center position with the Goalkeeper position another alternative.

Her role model is KCCA netball player, Veronica Namatovu.

“I like the way Veronica Namatovu (KCCA) plays and she has really inspired me into the player I am today” Agnorwot adds.

Her favorite dish is a chips and chicken with a cool soft drink.

Detailed Profile: